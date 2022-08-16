Ark Valguero Oil, Silica and Black Pearls Locations

Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls are among the several important resources in Arc Valguero with plenty of uses such as crafting, cooking and taming, etc. Oil is refined into gasoline and used in the crafting of grenades, fabricators, and important industrial items.

Silica Pearls are utilized in the crafting recipes of saddles, electronics, boots, shields, masks, etc. Similarly, Black Pearl is used for crafting cameras, water boats, saddles, cruise missiles, drills, and Tek equipment.

This guide highlights the location of Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls in Ark Valguero so that you can farm them as efficiently as possible.

Ark Valguero Oil Locations

Oil is located near the coast and riversides. It is found underwater e.g. lakes seeping out of water. Oil can be extracted using oil pumps as well. A resource known as an Oil vein allows the installation of a pump over it for extracting oil. The following map highlights all the locations of Oil in Ark Valguero:

Location #1

The first location for oil is at the following coordinates:

18 LAT

89 LON

At this location, the player will find a coast and all around it will be oil seeping out of the ground.

Location #2

At the following coordinates an Oil vein is located:

1 LAT

4 LON

Around this location, there is a lake that is precisely Southwest of Green Obi. On the East of the location, there are a waterfall and white cliffs. The Oil vein can be found on a plateau.

Location #3

Another possible location for an oil vein is at the following coordinates:

58 LAT

76 LON

Install an electric pump at this location to get your hands on the underground oil.

Ark Valguero Silica Locations

Silica is obtained from Silica Pearls in Ark Valguero. Silica Pearls are located throughout the map and can be found in Snow Biome, Boreal Forest, Small Islands, Beach Zone, Chalk Hills, Redwoods, and Tundra. The following map highlights all the locations of Silica in Ark Valguero:

Location #1

The first location for Silica is at the following coordinates:

15 LAT

30 LON

This location is in the Snow Biome. The player will find a lake at these coordinates. There are many other water bodies around these coordinates in the Snow Biome area. Explore these areas to get lots of Silica.

Location #2

The second location for Silica is at the following coordinates:

6 LAT

6 LON

This location is in the Boreal Forest area. The area is very green and the player will find a waterfall at these coordinates. Around this waterfall, there are many beautiful areas in Boreal Forest with Silica. On the map generally, explore the deepest parts of the ocean to farm the maximum amount of Silica.

Ark Valguero Black Pearls Locations

Black Pearls are very easy to locate in Ark Valguero. All the player need is a water tame such as angular fish as he/she needs to travel underwater. Reminder to have 2-3 scuba masks to help your search under the ocean. The following map highlights all the locations of the Black Pearls in Ark Valguero:

Location #1

The first location for Black Pearls is located at the following coordinates:

8 LAT

7 LON

At these coordinates, there is an ocean. Proceed to the middle of the ocean and swim down to see the canyon. Follow the canyon which ultimately leads you to the underground ocean. Black pearls are located here and they spawn in enormous amounts of numbers. This is the most suitable location for farming Black Pearls.

And with that, you should now know how to easily locate and farm Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls in Ark Valguero.