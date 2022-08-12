Obsidian is found near caves and mountains with smooth, black rocks in Ark Valguero. Obsidian is very useful in ARK Valguero. It can be used to craft other items as well.

Items that can be crafted using Obsidian include Polymer, Arthropluera Saddle, Harpoon Launcher, Motorboat, Artifact Pedestal, Iron Skillet, Obsidian Arrow, Camera, Lance, Obsidian Pickaxe, Cannon Ball, Magnifying Glass, Obsidian Spear, Chain Bola, Mirror, Pliers, Electronic Binoculars, Godzillark, Godzillark Obelisk, Scissors, Handcuffs, and Snowman.

Obsidian is an uncommon resource in ARK Valguero, but finding it is easy. Below we have mentioned the exact coordinates in which Obsidian is found in abundance.

Ark Valguero Obsidian Locations

Location 1

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 30.2 LON: 10.2

Location 2

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 18.3 LON: 3.35

Location 3

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT:4.7 LON: 11.4

Location 4

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 15.9 LON: 22.1

Location 5

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 71.2 LON: 37.5

Location 6

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 35.0 LON: 39.6

Location 7

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 27.0 LON: 58.2

Location 8

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 80.8 LON: 75.3

Location 9

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 93.8 LON: 90.6

Location 10

Head to the coordinates mentioned below to find Obsidian:

LAT: 25.7 LON: 90.2