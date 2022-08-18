Ark Valguero Resources Locations

Resources have a lot of strategic importance in Ark Valguero. There are a lot of resources scattered all over the map therefore finding them on a big map is like finding a needle in a haystack. Everyone is looking for ways to find resources fast so read this guide to learn about locations of Stone, Flint, Wood, Fiber, and Fat in Ark Valguero

Ark Valguero Resource Locations

Brown denoting Wood, Grey Denoting Stone, and Pink represents Fat spawn areas in Ark Valguero.

Stone and Flint Locations

Stone is a type of resource that is typically found everywhere on the map of Ark Valguero but if you are looking for a location where you can find plenty of rocks in one place you can go near the lakes.

The location coordinates where you can find plenty of stone in one place are (40,22).

When you mine stone from rocks, you will also receive Flint as a by-product of the process so wherever you will find the stone, you will also find flint. Meanwhile, you can also craft Flint from Stone in an industrial grinder. Stone is used to crafting many items such as:

Campfire

Stone Pick

Torch

Mortar And Pestle

Cooking Pot

Refining Forge

Smithy

Preserving Bin

Sparkpowder

Cementing Paste

Ballista Turret

Crop Plots

Stone Structures and Buildings

Stone Irrigation Pipes

Flint is also a useful resource that is used to craft items such as:

Arthropluera Saddle

Cooking Pot

Ichthyosaurus Saddle

Lance

Manta Saddle

Navigation Kit

Poison Grenade

Refining Forge

Scissors

Smoke Grenade

Sparkpowder

Spear

Spear Bolt

Standing Torch

Wood and Fiber Locations

Wood is mined from the trees, and they are found everywhere on the map except the desert area. Harvesting wood from the trees requires tools like Chainsaw, Castoroides, and Gacha.

When you harvest Wood from the tree, a bunch of flowers will appear on the ground. These flowers will yield Fibers when harvested. The coordinates of the big jungle in Ark Valguero are (29,86) and inside there you will find plenty of Wood and Fiber. Wood is used to craft items such as:

Spear

Torch

Stone Hatchet

Stone Pick

Slingshot

Dinosaur Gateway

Dinosaur Gate

Parasaur Saddle

Phiomia Saddle

Raptor Saddle

Thatch Structures

Wooden Structures

Stone Structures

Therizinosaurus Saddle

Meanwhile, fiber can be used to craft many items including:

Armor (all types)

Saddles

Platform Saddles

Spear

Slingshot

Arrows

Waterskin

Spyglass

Traps

Explosives

Refining Forge

Compass

Kibble

Simple Bed

Preserving Bin

Parachute

Note

Flag

Fat Locations

Fat is not the resource you can find lying around on the map instead, it can be harvested using Metal Machete from the creatures such as Deinonychus and Ice Wyverns.

You can find Deinonychus on the Southeast side of Ark Valguero which are typically found in bunches at coordinates (75,66) and (90,86). Ice Wyverns can be found on The Great Trenches at the coordinates (7.8,78). You can craft Organic Oil from the fat in the Modern Grill.