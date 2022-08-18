Ark Valguero Resources Locations

Resources have a lot of strategic importance in Ark Valguero. There are a lot of resources scattered all over the map therefore finding them on a big map is like finding a needle in a haystack. Everyone is looking for ways to find resources fast so read this guide to learn about locations of Stone, Flint, Wood, Fiber, and Fat in Ark Valguero
Ark Valguero Resource Locations
Brown denoting Wood, Grey Denoting Stone, and Pink represents Fat spawn areas in Ark Valguero.
Stone and Flint Locations
Stone is a type of resource that is typically found everywhere on the map of Ark Valguero but if you are looking for a location where you can find plenty of rocks in one place you can go near the lakes.
The location coordinates where you can find plenty of stone in one place are (40,22).
When you mine stone from rocks, you will also receive Flint as a by-product of the process so wherever you will find the stone, you will also find flint. Meanwhile, you can also craft Flint from Stone in an industrial grinder. Stone is used to crafting many items such as:
- Campfire
- Stone Pick
- Torch
- Mortar And Pestle
- Cooking Pot
- Refining Forge
- Smithy
- Preserving Bin
- Sparkpowder
- Cementing Paste
- Ballista Turret
- Crop Plots
- Stone Structures and Buildings
- Stone Irrigation Pipes
Flint is also a useful resource that is used to craft items such as:
- Arthropluera Saddle
- Cooking Pot
- Ichthyosaurus Saddle
- Lance
- Manta Saddle
- Navigation Kit
- Poison Grenade
- Refining Forge
- Scissors
- Smoke Grenade
- Sparkpowder
- Spear
- Spear Bolt
- Standing Torch
Wood and Fiber Locations
Wood is mined from the trees, and they are found everywhere on the map except the desert area. Harvesting wood from the trees requires tools like Chainsaw, Castoroides, and Gacha.
When you harvest Wood from the tree, a bunch of flowers will appear on the ground. These flowers will yield Fibers when harvested. The coordinates of the big jungle in Ark Valguero are (29,86) and inside there you will find plenty of Wood and Fiber. Wood is used to craft items such as:
- Spear
- Torch
- Stone Hatchet
- Stone Pick
- Slingshot
- Dinosaur Gateway
- Dinosaur Gate
- Parasaur Saddle
- Phiomia Saddle
- Raptor Saddle
- Thatch Structures
- Wooden Structures
- Stone Structures
- Therizinosaurus Saddle
Meanwhile, fiber can be used to craft many items including:
- Armor (all types)
- Saddles
- Platform Saddles
- Spear
- Slingshot
- Arrows
- Waterskin
- Spyglass
- Traps
- Explosives
- Refining Forge
- Compass
- Kibble
- Simple Bed
- Preserving Bin
- Parachute
- Note
- Flag
Fat Locations
Fat is not the resource you can find lying around on the map instead, it can be harvested using Metal Machete from the creatures such as Deinonychus and Ice Wyverns.
You can find Deinonychus on the Southeast side of Ark Valguero which are typically found in bunches at coordinates (75,66) and (90,86). Ice Wyverns can be found on The Great Trenches at the coordinates (7.8,78). You can craft Organic Oil from the fat in the Modern Grill.