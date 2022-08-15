In Ark Valguero, Polymer is a commodity that is created synthetically. It can be used to create solid tools, weapons, armor, and a few other things. It may be made with the Fabricator, x2 Cementing Paste, and x2 Obsidian.

Hunting Hesperornis, Kairuku, Karkinos, Mantis, and farming beehives will provide Organic Polymer, a natural form of Polymer. It is a substitute for Polymer, but it is less optimal since it only stacks up to 20, whereas conventional Polymer may pile up to 100 and has a spoil timer.

This guide will tell you about Polymer, including its types and how to farm it in Ark Valguero. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of the Polymer.

Ark Valguero Polymer Locations

When collected by hands, the white, bulbous plant located in Aberration and Valguero’s elemental region will produce Polymer. Additionally, gathering the Ichthyosaurus remains discovered on Valguero’s beaches yields organic Polymer.

We can farm Organic Polymer from Kairuku. Hence, the general spawn locations of Kairuku in Ark Valguero are marked in the picture below:

We can also farm Organic Polymer from Hesperornis. Hence, the general spawn locations of Hesperornis in Ark Valguero are marked in the picture below:

It can be collected in the Mantis region as well.

We can also farm Organic Polymer from Karkinos. Hence, the general spawn locations of Karkinos in Ark Valguero are marked in the picture below:

We can also farm Organic Polymer from Ichthyosaurus. Hence, the general spawn locations of Ichthyosaurus in Ark Valguero are marked in the picture below:

Some of the best locations to farm Organic Polymer in Ark Valguero are mentioned below:

Location #1

Organic Polymer can be farmed in Ark Valguero at the following coordinates:

2 LAT

4 LON

Location #2

You can find more Organic Polymer at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

3 LON

Location #3

These coordinates are a good spot to farm for organic Polymer:

3 LAT

6 LON

Location #4

Organic Polymer can be farmed at the following coordinates:

8 LAT

5 LON

Location #5

Organic Polymer can be farmed at the following coordinates: