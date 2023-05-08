Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil are essential resources in Ark Survival Evolved. They are a key component of many crafting and cooking recipes required to overpower the game. Farming these resources is a great boost to the player as they can get power armor, stronger weapons, and sturdier saddles with the help of these resources.

The following guide highlights the locations of Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil in Ark Survival Evolved and all of its DLCs for your convenience.

Ark Survival Evolved Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations

The following map highlights the locations of Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil in Ark the Island:

Silica Pearls can be found in the Underwater region of the map. The red circles on the map highlight these locations. Oil can be extracted from the Oil rocks located in the Underwater region. Black Pearls are very rare in Ark the Island. Alpha Mosasaur might drop this resource.

Uses of Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil

Oil is used in the crafting of essential industrial items such as cookers, fabricators, grills, and grinders. Explosives and wire traps are crafted with oil. Oil can be refined into gasoline.

Silica Pearls are utilized in the crafting of saddles, glass, armor, and electronics. They can be refined into Silica plates.

Black Pearl is used for crafting important items such as Tek equipment drills, saddles, etc. It is a key component of many recipes.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Valguero

Oil is located near the coast and riversides in Ark Valguero. Underground oil can be extracted by installing pumps on the oil veins. Silica Pearls can be found in the Snow Biome, Boreal Forest, Small Islands, Beach Zone, Chalk Hills, Redwoods, and Tundra regions of Ark Valguero.

Black Pearls can be easily farmed by traveling underwater. This resource is very easy to locate. There are many other best locations to find Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil in Ark Valguero.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Aberration

In Ark Aberration, multiple oil veins can be found on the surface. The player can find oil rocks in the depths to farm oil.

Silica pearl clusters can be found in the lakes of Aberration such as the Fertile Lakes and the Blue Lake. Black pearls are limited in Ark Aberration making them scarce. This scarce resource can be looted from dead Eurypterids and Alpha Mosasaurs.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Crystal Isles

Ark Crystal Isles is filled with Oil. Oil nodes are located on Mountain tops or edges of water bodies. This exquisite resource is surplus in Ark Crystal Isles.

The best places to farm Silica pearls are oceans, waterfalls, Northern mountains, and beaver dams. Black pearls are extremely rare in Ark Crystal Isles.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Extinction

Oil can be found in the waterbodies located at the lower end of the Ark Extinction map. Silica and Black Pearls can be crafted using Gachas. Other areas can be explored to collect and farm these resources efficiently.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Genesis Part 1 / 2

Space Biome and Rockwell’s Garden are among the best locations to obtain Oil in Ark Genesis. Silica Pearls are located in Corrupted Gardens, Tranquil Gorge, and Edge river mountains. Black pearls can farm from the Space Biome and Corrupted Gardens region of the map.

Ark Genesis has many different spots for farming Black Pearls and Silicas.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Lost Island

In Ark Lost Island, areas close to the Blue Obelisk like the shallow sea region have sufficient oil reserves.

Silica pearl clusters can be found near the Eastern World border and underwater canyon rock formation. Black pearls can be collected from caves, especially underwater caves.

Many other regions of the Ark Lost Island map can be explored to farm these resources and gain an advantage from their uses.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Ragnarok

Oil can be extracted using the oil veins found on the top of the mountains located in the Snow Biome, Thunder Peak, and Hidden Peaks. Silica deposits can be found underwater and Vikings bay is among the best locations to farm these deposits.

Decent deposits of Black Pearl can be found near Dark Water and the South-West regions of the map. The map is full of locations from where these resources can be farmed.

Black Pearl, Silica, and Oil Locations in Ark Scorched Earth

In Ark Scorched Earth, Oil veins are located all over the map. Install Oil pumps on them to extract the resource. The Desert region is the best location in this regard. Silica pearls can be found at the bottom of lakes and riverbeds such as Green Obelisk Lake.

Black pearls are dropped by Deathworms and Alpha Deathworms. Ark Scorched Earth has many locations to farm these resources efficiently.