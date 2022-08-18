Ark Valguero Best Base and Hidden Cave Locations Guide

The new Valguero map for Ark: Survival Evolved just launched on PC and we already are seeing some great base-building potential in this beautifully designed map.

The most notable thing about Ark Valguero is that there is a ton of flat land, making it the map with some of the best base locations in Ark Valguero.

In this Ark Valguero Base Locations Guide, we will discuss some of the best base locations, accessing these locations, hidden caves, and the strengths as well as weaknesses of these locations.

Ark Valguero Best Base Locations for PvE and PvP

Base Location #1- Marble Hills

Suitable for both PvE and PvP bases

The first spot that caught our attention is located in the Marble Hills. The coordinates for this location are (90.0,88.1).

This area has nice pre-built ruins which can be very useful if utilized effectively and you can add to those structures yourself. A surplus of crystals can also be found here.

This area is also covered with many flat spots, making it easier to build a base. Furthermore, you will not have any trouble reaching the top of the flat grounds since there are stairs leading to them.

There is even a long drawbridge which may help to keep the pesky Raptors out. However, that is not it for the structures. There is even a proper castle that can be found on the higher plateaus. The castle is covered with walls that make it very hard to break into.

Base Location #2- Waterfall

Suitable for both PvE and PvP bases

The next spot is located pretty much next to the first one. Even the previously mentioned castle is visible from this spot. The coordinates for this location are (82.1,79.8).

This is one of the most aesthetically pleasing spots on the Ark Valguero map. A rock wall protects you from all sides, and you even have a rock covering your head that protects you from any invaders suddenly falling onto your base.

Moreover, this spot has an abundance of resources. It even hosts its waterfall, so you do not have to worry about the water supply.

Base Location #3- Downstream

Suitable for both PvE and PvP bases

From the previous spot, if you follow the stream down, you will find a beautiful island surrounded by waterfalls. The coordinates for this location are (77.8,83.3).

It might be a hurdle to bring your dinosaurs down to this island from the other side of the water, but you can always build a bridge. And in the end, it will surely be worth it since this might be one of the coolest base-building spots in the whole game.

Base Location #4

Suitable for PvE bases

Our next spot is not catered towards PvP players, but more towards players who are playing PvE and just want to have an exquisite base. The coordinates for this location are (79.4,66.2).

We do not recommend this base for people playing in a PvP server because even though you can get your dinosaurs in this spot by building a bridge and letting them fall in, they can’t get out.

The only entrance to this spot is a somewhat hard-to-find, minuscule, opening that leads into a rather long cave.

Base Location #5- Redwood Forest

Suitable for PvP bases

Contrary to the last spot, this is one the better base locations in Ark: Valguero for players playing in a PvP server. The coordinates for this location are 61.7, 11.0. It is located in the Redwood Forest relatively close to the Red Obelisk.

This spot hosts a castle that puts all other castles to shame. It is a massive structure that has a lot of walls and gates and a drawbridge and a moat.

You do not even have to necessarily build onto this castle since it is already so well-defended. This spot also has a decent number of resources including its handy water supply.

Base Location #6- Green Obelisk

Suitable for PvE bases

Another spot that is more suited for PvE players is located near the Green Obelisk, in the jungle area. Below this area is a big swampland. The coordinates for this location are (46.5,86.9). We love the atmosphere at this spot.

The breathtaking scenery, the luscious trees, and the soothing waterfalls all add to a very nice aesthetic. This spot hosts an enormous Jungle Temple.

This temple can be accessed through a staircase located just above the waterfalls that can be found above the swampland.

To open the gate to the temple, there is a small button located to the left at the start of the staircase leading to it. Another button can also be found inside so you do not get stuck there.

Base Location #7- Swampland

Suitable for PvE bases

The following spot can be found just ahead of the swampland (if you are having trouble finding the swamp area, just look at the big brown patch on the map).

The coordinates for this location are 36.9, and 81.5. This spot hosts a beautiful couple of waterfalls. Above said waterfalls are ruined bridges on both sides.

This spot also has a gigantic lake and ahead of the lake is a big mountain that adds to a very pleasant scenery. This spot is also rich in crystal, so this spot can also be used to farm crystal.

Base Location #8- Jungle Castle

Suitable for PvP bases

Our next spot is a huge Jungle Castle located on top of a large mountain, east of a couple of waterfalls (mentioned in the previous spot), up in the jungle, and almost at the edge of the map. The coordinates for the Jungle Castle are (37.5,90.4 and).

However, if you want to get here on foot, you will find a tunnel opening at the coordinates (37.0,90.9). Following this tunnel will lead to a long circular staircase. You will be able to enter the castle by climbing to the top of this staircase.

The castle also has a nifty bridge leading into the main gate. This is a very good choice for a base in a PvP server as it is completely secured from every side.

Granted, the castle does require quite a few renovations but that is a small price to pay for getting a pre-built castle. The jungle surrounding the castle is also rich in resources.

Base Location #9- Lakeside Base

Suitable for PvP and PvE bases

This spot is located adjacent to the lake. The coordinates for this location are (62.7,49.8). This spot is excellent for base building as there is an abundance of plateaus.

If you want to build a large, castle-like base, then this is a very good choice since there is so much space to work with. Moreover, there are a lot of trees, and you have an entire lake at your disposal, so you won’t have to worry about resources for a while.

Base Location #10- The Wasteland

Suitable for PvP and PvE bases

Our final spot has quite a different aesthetic than the rest. Most of the other locations are filled with greenery but this one has a more barren look.

What’s most cool about this location is that it hosts a few waterfalls, and behind the far-left waterfall is a secret entrance that leads to a cave filled with a multitude of resources. Its coordinates are (32.2,9.0).

That is not it! In this cave, you can find quite a few (of what seems to be) just pools of water but these pools are not just pools.

If you dive into them, you will find that under the pools are massive, underground, inter-connected cave structures that seem to connect the whole map.

Base Location #11- Redwood Forest Part-II

Suitable for PvP bases

This next spot is, again, located in the Redwood Forest and it also happens to have a castle, but this is more for a modest person’s liking. The coordinates for this location are (76.0,47.7).

This castle needs quite a few repairs, but after some renovation, you can build onto it yourself since it is located on top of a plateau and there is a lot of ground to work with.

There is also a watchtower located next to the castle that provides an extra free room. This might not be the most majestic spot, relative to the others.

However, the forest surrounding it has an abundance of resources. The castle is hard to spot and is well fortified.

Ark Valguero Best Cave Locations and Loot Map

Now that you’ve read up on all the best base locations in Ark Valguero, lets discuss some of the best caves you can ventures into in this Ark expansion.

Ice Cave

Wyvern Trenches

Spider Cave

Temple Cave

Aberration Zone Cave

Boreal Forest Cave

Spider Cave

Coordinates: (73,40)

To find the entrance fly out to the coordinates (57.6,40.9) head left from the spike in front of you and move towards the crust rocks. Turn left when the lake is in view. Find the pond and go along the waterfall to find a large number of spiderwebs.

This is a huge cave with tons of resources and artifacts so be sure to visit it.

Loot

The following loot and resources may be found in this cave:

Obsidian

Artifact of Strong

Artifact of Immune

Artifact of Pack

Temple Cave

Coordinates: (44.0,84)

The temple is found at the coordinates 46.8,87.3, enter it by pressing the button inside and continue along the path to enter the cave system.

This cave system is extremely important for obtaining artifacts and should be a priority to explore.

Loot

The following loot and resources may be found in this cave:

Artifact of Brute

Artifact of Devourer

Metal

Aberration Zone Cave

Coordinates: (38.0,57.0)

The aberration zone cave is a great option for both finding Aberration creatures as well as setting up base.

To enter the cave, fly over to the castle found at the coordinates (37.2,90.6), you will find two lakes nearby. Fly over the lake with 4 waterfalls and go left to locate the second.

The entrance to the aberration zone is at a sinkhole found in the middle of the second lake.

Equip hazmat suits when entering the Aberration Zone since the area is radioactive.

Loot

The following loot and resources may be found in this cave:

Artifact of the Gatekeeper

Green Gem

Fungal Wood

Metal

Crystal

You can find Aberration Creatures here like:

Aberrant Dimorphodon

Aberrant Dire Bear

Aberrant Dodo

Aberrant Doedicurus

Aberrant Diplocaulus

Aberrant Electrophorus

Aberrant Equus

Aberrant Iguanodon

Aberrant Diplodocus

Wyvern Trenches

Coordinates: (7.0,77.0)

Travel over to the top right of the map and reach a Snow Biome at the coordinates (8.4,81.1). Look out for Blue Crystals along the mouth of Ravine.

Get to the other end of this ravine to find the entry of a Lava Cave.

The area will be swarming with Wyverns so be careful.

Loot

The following loot and resources may be found in this cave:

Wyvern Eggs

Artifact of the Skylord

Sulfur

Obsidian

Metal

Berries

Stone

Creatures found here include:

Araneo

Fire Wyvern

Ice Wyvern

Pulmonoscorpius

Titanoboa

Arthropluera

Mantis

Dung Beetle

Ice Cave

Coordinates: (15.0,27.0)

Travel to the coordinates (17.1,29.8) and you will find yourself in a Snow Biome. As you fly past this area you will find the Blue Obelisk in your eye line. The landmark to make note of when finding the entrance is the jagged rock sticking outwards.

Move past the lake behind the tree, and the entrance of the cave should be insight at the coordinates (15.4,27.3).

Loot

The following loot and resources may be found in this cave:

Artifact of the Cunning

Crystal

Obsidian

Metal

Creatures found here include:

Chalicotherium

Daeodon

Dire Bear

Direwolf

Megaloceros

Boreal Forest Cave

Coordinates: (34.2,51.4)

Fly over to the coordinates 31.8,51.9 to get to a mountainous area, the major landmark to note is a rectangular ruin.

The entrance to the cave should be easily in view so either enter on foot or take a flying tame inside.

Loot

The following loot and resources may be found in this cave:

Artifact of the Crag

3x Loot Boxes

Rare Flower

Metal

Eggs

Chitin

Organic Polymer

Keratin

Creatures found here include: