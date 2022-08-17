Ark Valguero Dino Spawn Map

In Ark Valguero, you will find different Dinos on the map that are unique to this expansion. These creatures will help you in your journey by becoming your tame. You can use them to travel quickly and carry various resources you gather. This guide will cover all the Dino Spawn Locations in Ark Valguero so you can find them easily.

Ark Valguero All Dino Spawn Locations

Take a look at all the unique Dinos you can find and potentially tame in Ark Valguero.

Karkinos

It is an aggressive omnivore creature found in the Aberration cave at 32.1 Latitude and 92.9 Longitude. It is like a giant crab you can tame and ride in Ark Valguero. However, you can’t breed it to get a high-level Karkinos. You have to knock out Karkinos for taming.

Ice Golem

The Ice Golem is a variant of the Rock Golem that you can find at 12.2 Latitudes and 65.5 Longitude. Besides its location, it is pretty much the same as the Rock Golem. You can also ride and tame this one, but it is not breedable.

Chalk Golem

Again a variant of the Rock Golem that you can find at the Chalk Hills. The exact coordinates of the area where you can find it are 93.4 Latitude and 77.3 Longitude. It’s all other things are the same as the Rock Golem.

Deinonychus

Deinonychus is a carnivore creature in Ark Valguero that you can’t tame in adult form. To tame this creature, you must find its nest and hatch its egg. Only after that can you get a tamed Deinonychus.

The best spot to find its nest is at 0 Latitude and 90.1 Longitude. After getting to these coordinates, you will find its nests between rock pillars.

Rock Golem

Rock Golem is a highly territorial creature that will attack you if you enter its territory. He has a body made of rocks. You can tame and ride this creature in Ark Valguero, but it can’t be bred. The best area to look for this creature is the southeast side of the map, around 81 Latitudes, and 62 Longitude.

Ice Wyvern

It is an aggressive carnivore that you can find in the snowy area. The best spot to look for its nest is located at 8.2 Latitude and 79.5 Longitude. Just like Deinonychus, you can’t tame this creature.

You have to steal its egg if you want to tame it. After hatching the egg, you will get a tamed Ice Wyvern that you can ride and breed to level up further.

Megapithecus

The Megapithecus is an aggressive creature in Ark Valguero that is not rideable, tameable, or breedable. But you can face it to get different rewards. You can find this boss in the Arena at Forsaken Oasis. To fight it, you must fulfill some tribute requirements and open the portal from any Obelisk in Ark Valguero.

Dragon

Dragon is a boss that is not rideable, tameable, or breedable in Ark Valguero. But you can face it to get different rewards. You can find this boss in the Arena at Forsaken Oasis. To fight it, you must fulfill some tribute requirements and open the portal from any Obelisk in Ark Valguero.

Manticore

Again, Manticore a boss which is not rideable, tameable, or breedable creature in Ark Valguero. But you can face it to get different rewards. You can find this boss in the Arena at Forsaken Oasis. To fight it, you must fulfill some tribute requirements and open the portal from any Obelisk in Ark Valguero.