Ark Valguero Dragon Boss Guide

In Ark Valguero, once you teleport to the Arena at Forsaken Oasis, you will find three bosses; one of them is the Dragon boss, which has its tribute requirements to spawn.

This guide will cover all the details about the Dragon Boss in Ark Valguero, like its location, stats, best strategy, and best dinos to use against it.

Where is the Dragon Boss Location in Ark Valguero

Dragon Boss can be found in the Arena at the Forsaken Oasis. It is a location added in the Valguero DLC. Once you teleport there, you will face the Dragon boss if you have fulfilled the tribute requirements of the Dragon boss in Ark Valguero.

You can face three different difficult level Dragon, each with different Tribute requirements, which can be seen below.

Item Alpha Difficulty Beta Difficulty Gamma Difficulty Player Level 100 75 55 Artifact of the Cunning 1 1 1 Artifact of the Immune 1 1 1 Artifact of the Skylord 1 1 1 Artifact of the Strong 1 1 1 Allosaurus Brain 10 5 – Basilosaurus Blubber 10 5 – Giganotosaurus Heart 2 1 – Tusoteuthis Tentacle 10 5 – Tyrannosaurus Arm 15 5 – Yutyrannus Lungs 10 5 –

Now to face the Dragon, you have to head to an Obelisk and place the required tribute items inside, depending upon the difficulty level Dragon you are willing to face.

After placing the items, you have to hit the Generate Dragon Portal, and a portal will open that will take you and nearby players and dinos to the Arena. To enter this Arena alone, you must go through the Red Obelisk.

Dragon Stats

Same as the Tribute Requirements, base stats are also different for all Alpha, Beta, and Gamma Dragon, which can be seen below.

Attribute Alpha Base Value Beta Base Value Gamma Base Value Health 972000 864000 432000 Stamina 10000 10000 10000 Oxygen N/A N/A N/A Food 2600 2600 2600 Weight 4000 4000 4000 Melee Damage 0 0 0 Movement Speed 100% 100% 100% Torpidity 350 350 350

Combat Strategy

The Dragon is a powerful creature you will face in Ark Vaguero. It will do a fire breath attack that will drain 20% of your max health. The percentage is slightly lower if you face a Beta or Gamma level Dragon.

The Dragon will also use minion summoning and Fireballs attack to damage its opponents; you need to be prepared for that. You have to bring some Ascendant or Mastercraft quality weapons with you that can deal some good amount of damage.

Standard weapons are no use here because you don’t have extra time to deal damage slowly. Only face this Dragon at the end when you have the best tames, as even its minions, Dimorphodon and Pteranodon, are pretty dangerous.

You will need high-level armors, saddles, and weapons to tackle the Dragon and its minions.

You should bring some Calien Soup and Medical Brews with you for healing. These will help you a lot in the battle. You can also bring in some Wyvern Milk with you as it can protect you from the flame breath of the Dragon.

Best Dinos to Use Against Dragon

The best dinos that you can use against the Dragon are given below.

Therizinosaurus

If you bring in an army of Therizinoosaurus with you, it will be easier for you to defeat the Dragon. The reason behind that is pretty simple.

Therizinosaurus is a herbivore and will take less damage from the Dragon attacks. It has some fantastic stats as well. However, it will not reduce the damage dealt to you from the Dragon’s Fire Breath attack.

Allosaurus

A pack of Allosaurus is beneficial as it does bleeding damage and come with an Alpha boost. These Dinos are DPS oriented; if you combine them with the Deinonychus, you will have a deadly team.

Deinonychus

Deinonychus also has bleeding damage like Allosaurus and gains an Alpha boost during the attacks. It can provide your team massive bleed damage that you can combine with the Allosaurus DPS to deal max damage.

A high-level Deinonychus can take out an Alpha Dragon even if you are a solo player. For this, you have to attack its left foot from the backside. The Dragon wouldn’t be able to attack you after this attack, but still, it can fly away. In that case, you must be ready to face its minion army.