Ark Scorched Earth Resource Map Guide

Finding the most suitable locations for each resource on the map is quite a challenging and tiresome thing to do in Ark Scorched Earth

The following guide has compiled all the resource locations in Ark Scorched Earth, including Cactus, Crystal, Metal, Obsidian, Oil, Rich Metal, Salt, Silica, Sulfur, Black Pearls, and Water.

Ark Scorched Earth Resource Map

The Resource map for all the resources found in Ark Scorched Earth is shown below.

Legend

Cactus Sap

The Desert biome in Ark Scorched Earth is abundant in cacti which is the main source of Cactus Sap. Some locations for Cactus Sap in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1

Latitude: 32.20

Longitude: 40.00

Location #2

Latitude: 38.30

Longitude: 38.20

Location #3

Latitude: 45.90

Longitude: 34.70

Location #4

Latitude: 65.10

Longitude: 43.70

Location #5

Latitude: 49.40

Longitude: 77.40

Crystal

The best locations for farming Crystal in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1

Latitude: 75.0

Longitude:5.0

Location #2

Latitude: 79.0

Longitude: 6.0

Location #3

Latitude: 2.0

Longitude: 7.0

Location #4

Latitude: 7.0

Longitude: 5.0

Location #5

Latitude: 5.0

Longitude: 9.0

Metal

The best locations for the farming metal in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1

Latitude: 20.2

Longitude: 26.1

Location #2

Latitude: 43.7

Longitude: 24.3

Location #3

Latitude: 54.7

Longitude: 35.7

Location #4

Latitude: 66.0

Longitude: 32.9

Location #5

Latitude: 73.4

Longitude: 48.2

Location #6

Latitude: 43.7

Longitude: 24.3

Location #7

Latitude: 80.4

Longitude: 64.7

Location #8

Latitude: 62.2

Longitude: 65.5

Location #9

Latitude: 50.2

Longitude: 66.2

Location #10

Latitude: 35.0

Longitude: 71.3

Obsidian

The best locations for farming Obsidian in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1 – Desert

Latitude: 30.0

Longitude:14.0

Large Obsidian Deposits found at these coordinates start here and move south up to (71.0,22) to get at least 30 deposits.

Location #2 – Red Obelisk Cave

Latitude: 72.0

Longitude: 44.0

Many Obsidian Deposits are found inside the cave near the Red Obelisk.

Location #3 – Blue Obelisk Cave

Latitude: 22.0

Longitude: 30.0

Many Obsidian Deposits are found inside the cave near the Red Obelisk.

Oil

The best locations for farming Oil in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1

Latitude: 59.30

Longitude: 76.30

Head to these coordinates to an Oil Vein in the desert and place an Oil pump on top of it for steady oil production

Location #2

Latitude: 55.10

Longitude: 82.10

Head to these coordinates to an Oil Vein in the desert and place an Oil pump on top of it for steady oil production

Location #3

Latitude: 49.30

Longitude: 78.50

Head to these coordinates to an Oil Vein in the desert and place an Oil pump on top of it for steady oil production

Location #4

Latitude: 41.40

Longitude: 78.50

Head to these coordinates to an Oil Vein in the desert and place an Oil pump on top of it for steady oil production

Location #5

Latitude: 37.00

Longitude: 68.70

Head to these coordinates to an Oil Vein in the desert and place an Oil pump on top of it for steady oil production

Salt

The best locations for farming Salt in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1

Latitude: 37.0

Longitude: 71.0

Location #2

Latitude: 2.0

Longitude: 3.0

Location #3

Latitude: 8.0

Longitude: 1.0

Location #4

Latitude: 4.0

Longitude: 3.0

Location #5

Latitude: 8.0

Longitude: 7.0

Silica

The best locations for farming Silica in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1 – Red Obelisk Lake

Latitude: 71.0

Longitude: 39.20

A cluster of Silica Pearls is found under the Red Obelisk Lake.

Location #2 – Green Obelisk Lake

Latitude: 50.00

Longitude: 73.40

A cluster of Silica Pearls is found under the green Obelisk Lake.

Location #3

Latitude: 63.4

Longitude: 60.4

Silica Pearls are found here on the riverbed.

Location #4

Latitude: 51.7

Longitude: 50.9

Silica Pearls are found here on the riverbed.

Location #5

Latitude: 47.4

Longitude: 53.7

Silica Pearls are found here at the bottom of the little pond.

Sulfur

The best locations for farming Sulfur in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1

Latitude: 55.0

Longitude: 45.0

Use a pick to break these yellow stones to get the maximum amount of Sulfur.

Location #2

Latitude: 45.0

Longitude: 21.0

Use a pick to break these yellow stones to get the maximum amount of Sulfur.

Location #3

Latitude: 25.0

Longitude: 58.0

Use a pick to break these yellow stones to get the maximum amount of Sulfur.

Water

The best locations for obtaining Water in Ark Scorched Earth are as follows:

Location #1 – Desert Area

Latitude: 72.0

Longitude: 82.2

A water vein will be found in the middle of the desert without any trees beside it.

Location #2 – Desert Area

Latitude: 72.0

Longitude: 78.0

West of location #1, another water vein in the middle of the desert with no trees nearby.

Location #3 – Desert Area

Latitude: 83.2

Longitude: 71.7

A Water Vein was found southwest of the previous vein. This one will be in the middle of the oasis.

Location #4 – Desert Area

Latitude: 86.0

Longitude: 51.3

An oasis water vein to the western side of the desert.

Location #5 – Desert Area

Latitude: 85.0

Longitude: 37.5

An oasis water vein to the western side of the desert.

Location #6 – Valley Locations

Latitude: 21.4

Longitude: 46.8

The Valley Area is between the two mountain ranges on the west and east side of the map. Water Vein found at these coordinates with no trees or rocks nearby.

Location #7 – Valley Locations

Latitude: 40.4

Longitude:42.0

Water Vein found South of Location #1.

Location #8 – Valley Locations

Latitude: 62.0

Longitude: 50.0

A cluster of water veins is found further south in the Valley area.

Location #9 – Valley Locations

Latitude: 70.0

Longitude: 59.0

A Cluster of water veins is found further south in the Valley area.

Black Pearls

Black Pearls in scorched earth can be obtained by killing Deathworms and Alpha Deathworms. The following locations are the best for farming Black Pearls:

Location #1

Latitude: 10.0

Longitude:17.0

High spawn rate zone for Deathworms. Eliminate the Deathworms encountered to collect Black Pearls.

Location #2

Latitude: 72.0

Longitude: 88.0

High spawn rate zone for Deathworms. Eliminate the Deathworms encountered to collect Black Pearls.

Location #3

Latitude: 50.0

Longitude: 90.0

High spawn rate zone for Deathworms. Eliminate the Deathworms encountered to collect Black Pearls.

Location #4

Latitude: 10.0

Longitude: 47.0

High spawn rate zone for Deathworms. Eliminate the Deathworms encountered to collect Black Pearls.