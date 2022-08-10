Obsidian is a rare resource having a white appearance found mostly inside the artifact caves and on the base of the mountains in Ark Scorched Earth. It is used to craft many vital tech items, including Polymer. The most efficient tools to farm obsidian are Ankylosaurus and Magmasaur. Read this guide to learn about every location to farm Obsidian in Ark Scorched Earth.

Ark Scorched Earth Obsidian Locations

There are plenty of obsidian deposits in the Ark Scorched Earth. Most Obsidian deposits are found inside the caves or at the mountain’s base near the desert. There are two caves near the red and blue obelisk; inside them, you will find plenty of Obsidian Deposits. If you are having difficulties reaching the obsidian’s location, you can look at the purple dots from the map image below.

Obsidian is used to craft many vital items in the Ark Scorched Earth. Some of the materials that can be crafted from the obsidian are given below:

Arthropluera Saddle

Artifact Pedestal

Polymer

Camera

Cannon Ball

Chain Bola

Handcuffs

Harpoon Launcher

Lance

Magnifying Glass

Mirror

Desert Obsidian Location

The geography of Ark Scorched Earth is that there are two big mountain ranges on either side of the map. The obsidian is found at the base or on top of the mountain. There is a big obsidian deposit on the West Mountain range if you travel from North to South from the desert.

In the desert, you can travel to the coordinates (30,14) and start finding the obsidian. From this obsidian location, you can travel South into the desert at the base of the mountain, and you will find plenty of obsidian deposits a few feet apart.

You can find a minimum of 30 obsidian deposits up to the location coordinate (71,22) if you travel down South into the desert. You can see the location of each obsidian deposit by looking at the purple dots from the map image above.

Red Obelisk Cave Location

There is a cave located inside the mountain near the Red Obelisk. You can see the cave entrance by looking exactly opposite from the Red Obelisk into the mountain. The coordinates of the entrance of the cave are (72,44).

Once you have located the cave entrance, you can travel further inside the cave to discover more obsidian deposits. You can find plenty of obsidian in this cave alone. For more info, you can see the location of each obsidian deposit by looking at the purple dots from the map image above.

Blue Obelisk Cave Location

Like the Red Obelisk, there is also a cave near the Blue Obelisk. The coordinates of the entrance of the cave are (22,30). The entrance of the cave is in front of the Blue Obelisk. You can then enter the cave to find plenty of obsidian deposits inside.

If you are having difficulties reaching the obsidian’s location, you can look at the purple dots from the map image above.