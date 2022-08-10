Ark Scorched Earth Oil, Silica and Black Pearl Locations

In Ark Scorched Earth, your survival will depend on your ability to collect and farm resources and use them to craft equipment and weapons. Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls are among the collectible resources in Ark Scorched Earth.

The following guide will cover brief uses of these resources, their in-game locations, and some farming tips.

Oil is an essential resource that can be either refined into gasoline or used to make items, including Industrial Cookers, Fabricators, Grenades, Industrial Forges, Vaults, etc.

Silica Pearls are also an important resource that will play an important role in crafting advanced equipment and electronics later in the game.

Black Pearls are the rarest item in the game, even more so in Ark Scorched Earth, since they don’t spawn on the map but are dropped by Deathworms and Alpha Deathworms.

They are essential late-game items, a notable ingredient for crafting the Tek Tier items.

Ark Scorched Earth Oil Spawn Locations

Ark Survival Evolved, Oil could be extracted in several ways; Ark Scorched Earth, however, gives players only two ways to obtain it. The first option is to collect it from red Jug Bugs, which can get you up to 16 oil per bug. This method is only useful for limited oil requirements.

The second option involves locating Oil Veins and setting up Oil Pumps to autonomously collect oil. Harvesting dead Rocks, Elementals may sometimes drop oil.

The map below shows in-game locations for Oil Veins on the Ark Scorched Earth map.

The following coordinates allow easier navigation toward Oil Veins for placing Oil Pumps.

Location #1

Latitude: 59.30

Longitude: 76.30

These coordinates are for an Oil Vein in the desert. You must head to this Oil Vein and place an Oil Pump on top of it. The requirement for making an Oil Pump is a Fabricator, 75 Metal Ingots, 25 Electronics, and 25 Crystal. You will also need a blueprint for the Oil Pump

The Oil Pump will provide steady oil production, sufficient for every requirement.

Location #2

Latitude: 55.10

Longitude: 82.10

These coordinates are for an Oil Vein in the desert. You must head to this Oil Vein and place an Oil Pump on top of it.

The Oil Pump will provide steady oil production, sufficient for every requirement.

Location #3

Latitude: 49.30

Longitude: 78.50

These coordinates are for an Oil Vein in the desert. You must head to this Oil Vein and place an Oil Pump on top of it.

The Oil Pump will provide steady oil production, sufficient for every requirement.

Location #4

Latitude: 41.40

Longitude: 70.90

These coordinates are for an Oil Vein in the desert. You must head to this Oil Vein and place an Oil Pump on top of it.

The Oil Pump will provide steady oil production, sufficient for every requirement.

Location #5

Latitude: 37.00

Longitude: 68.70

These coordinates are for an Oil Vein in the desert. You must head to this Oil Vein and place an Oil Pump on top of it.

The Oil Pump will provide steady oil production, sufficient for every requirement.

Ark Scorched Earth Silica Pearls Spawn Locations

In Ark Scorched Earth, there are no deep seas where Silica Pearls are usually found, but there are still plenty of spots where you can find them, like the bottom of lakes and riverbeds.

Since these lakes and rivers aren’t too deep, you can even use a whip to collect several of them quickly.

The map below shows the areas in Ark Scorched Earth with Silica deposits.

Location #1 – Red Obelisk Lake

Latitude: 71.10

Longitude: 39.20

These coordinates are for the Red Obelisk, under which you will find a lake. There are plenty of Silica Pearl clusters under this lake so just go underwater and collect as many as you require.

Location #2 – Green Obelisk Lake

Latitude: 50.00

Longitude: 73.40

These coordinates are for the Green Obelisk, under which you will find a lake. There are plenty of Silica Pearl clusters under this lake so just go underwater and collect as many as you require.

Location #3

Latitude: 63.4

Longitude: 60.4

You will find a river at these coordinates. There are tons of Silica Pearl clusters on this river bend. The river isn’t too deep, so all you need to do is go underwater and easily collect the Silica Pearls.

Location #4

Latitude: 51.7

Longitude: 50.9

You will find yet another river at these coordinates. There are tons of Silica Pearl clusters on this river bend. The river isn’t too deep, so all you need to do is go underwater and easily collect the Silica Pearls.

Location #5

Latitude: 47.4

Longitude: 53.7

These coordinates are for a little pond under a unique rock feature. There are plenty of Silica Pearl deposits here, so you must go underwater and collect them all.

Ark Scorched Earth Black Pearls Spawn Locations

Black Pearls were difficult enough to obtain in Ark Survival Evolved, but with the lack of deep seas, they are an even rarer commodity in Ark Scorched Earth.

The only way to acquire Black Pearls is to obtain them from Deathworm, and Alpha Deathworm drops. A tamed Phoenix may occasionally defecate Black Pearls instead of the usual Silica Pearls.

The map below shows all areas where Deathworms and Alpha Deathworms can spawn on the Ark Scorched Earth map.

The red zones indicate rarer spawn zones, while the yellow and orange boxes show more common spawn zones for the deathworms.

The following locations in Ark Scorched Earth are the best for farming Black Pearls considering Deathworm spawn rates.

Location #1

Latitude: 10.0

Longitude: 17.0

This area has the highest spawn rate for Deathworms on the entire map. Fighting Deathworms can quickly become overwhelming once you get sandwiched between 2-3 Deathworms and an Alpha Deathworm.

This should be the most effective way of dealing with Deathworm when farming Black Pearls.

When heading out, hop on a flying tame like a Wyvern and bring along a few strong tames like T-Rexes. Set your dinos to follow you and command them to attack any Deathworm that may spawn.

You can even support them from attacking from the air. Once the Deathworms are defeated, swoop down and collect the black pearls.

Location #2

Latitude: 72.0

Longitude: 88.0

Another location with a decent spawn rate for Deathworms. Use the same strategy here, bring along a flying creature and a few strong dinos. Command your creatures to attack the spawning Deathworms and collect the black pearls.

Location #3

Latitude: 50.0

Longitude: 90.0

Yet another location with a good Deathworm spawn rate. The same strategy as above may be used here.

Location #4

Latitude: 10.0

Longitude: 47.0

Yet another location with a good Deathworm spawn rate. The same strategy as above may be used here.