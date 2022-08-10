In Ark Scorched Earth, crystal is a material that can be used to construct various things. It is particularly helpful in the latter phase of the game. This guide will tell you all about Crystal and how to farm it in Ark Scorched Earth.

The ideal way to collect crystals is by using a metal pick or particular animals. Despite having an extremely low drop chance, stone picks can be useful. It is obtainable through the mining of white crystals. The most common type of crystal that may be mined is a white crystal. However, stalactites in caves also contain crystals. Others are only ornamental.

By using a Bronto to farm the crystal bushes in the lunar biome on Genesis, you may farm crystal far more effectively. A companion riding a Deinonychus could enhance this even further, as these animals can leap equal to the passenger’s weight.

Additionally, you may farm white crystals with a Magmasaur, Anky, Tek Stryder, and several other dinosaurs. The Stryder is the best resource collector overall, despite not offering the best collecting rate. It can link to specific storage containers in your base and transmit items back to them from anywhere across the map.

Ark Scorched Earth Crystal Locations

Crystal can be farmed at the following locations in Ark Scorched Earth:

Some of the best locations to farm Crystal in Ark Scorched Earth are mentioned below:

Location #1

Crystal can be farmed at the following coordinates:

75 LAT

5 LON

Location #2

Crystal can be farmed at the following coordinates:

79 LAT

6 LON

Location #3

Crystal can be farmed at the following coordinates:

2 LAT

7 LON

Location #4

Crystal can be farmed in at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

5 LON

Location #5

Crystal can be farmed at the following coordinates: