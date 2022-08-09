Ark Scorched Earth Oil Vein Locations

Oil veins serve as a tactical commodity in Ark Scorched Earth. It enables the installation of an oil pump for oil extraction on top of it. In the Scorched Earth DLC, they may be found all across the Low Desert and Badlands areas. To generate oil, Oil Veins need an Oil Pump on top of them.

Every 20 seconds after being put, a pump will generate one unit of oil for its inventory. This guide will tell you about Oil veins and how to farm them in the Scorched Earth expansion. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of Oil Vein in Ark Scorched Earth.

Where to Find Oil Veins in Ark Scorched Earth

There are 16 different sites where the 22 Oil Veins may be found. Oil Veins can be farmed at the following locations in Ark Scorched Earth:

Location #1

Travel to the following coordinates to find an Oil Vein:

5 LAT

5 LON

Location #2

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

7 LAT

2 LON

Location #3

You can find an Oil Vein deposit at the directions given below:

9 LAT

0 LON

Location #4

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

5 LON

Location #5

Travel to the following coordinates to find an Oil Vein:

1 LAT

9 LON

Location #6

You can find an Oil Vein deposit at the directions given below:

8 LAT

7 LON

Location #7

You can find an Oil Vein deposit at the directions given below:

1 LAT

1 LON

Location #8

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

0 LAT

8 LON

Location #9

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

2 LAT

7 LON

Location #10

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

3 LAT

3 LON

Location #11

You can find an Oil Vein deposit at the directions given below:

7 LAT

7 LON

Location #12

You can find an Oil Vein deposit at the directions given below:

3 LAT

8 LON

Location #13

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

2 LAT

3 LON

Location #14

You can find an Oil Vein deposit at the directions given below:

37 LAT

7 LON

Location #15

Oil Vein can be farmed in Ark Scorched Earth at the following coordinates:

9 LAT

6 LON

Location #16

Oil Vein can be farmed in Ark Scorched Earth at the following coordinates:

42 LAT

1 LON

Location #17

Oil Vein can be farmed in Ark Scorched Earth at the following coordinates:

4 LAT

9 LON

Location #18

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

2 LAT

8 LON

Location #19

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

1 LAT

6 LON

Location #20

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

8 LAT

7 LON

Location #21

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates:

5 LAT

2 LON

Location #22

Oil Vein can be farmed at the following coordinates: