The Raw Salt, a constituent of Preserving Salt, was first featured in the series in Ark Scorched Earth. Preserving Salt, used to preserve food, is created by mixing sulfur with raw Salt in a mortar and pestle. You won’t have any problems locating Salt in the game as it is found in abundance, throughout the map.

This guide will tell you where you can find and farm Salt in Ark Scorched Earth. We will also brief you on its uses and importance as a farmable resource.

Ark Scorched Earth Salt Locations

There are a couple of ways to farm Salt in the Scorched Earth Expansion, and we’ll be mentioning all of them below:

It may also be farmed with a pickaxe or axe through minor remains on the surface or from salt pillars on Extinction. The gamer also has the option of using a Gacha.

It is mostly farmed from salt deposits in the form of dinosaur fossils and salt pillars.

Salt can be easily farmed at the following locations in Ark Scorched Earth:

Location #1

You can go to the following coordinates to farm Salt:

37 LAT

71 LON

Location #2

You can go to the following coordinates to farm Salt:

2 LAT

3 LON

Location #3

You can go to the following coordinates to farm Salt:

4 LAT

3 LON

Location #4

You can go to the following coordinates to farm Salt:

8 LAT

1 LON

Location #5

You can go to the following coordinates to farm Salt: