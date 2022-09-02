You will find many resources scattered throughout the map of Ark Ragnarok. Sometimes it may get tough for you to find resources, and you have to consult different guides for different resources.

To fix this issue, we have created this Ark Ragnarok Resource map guide for you so you can find the location of all the resources in a single guide.

Ark Ragnarok Resources Map

We’ve mentioned the coordinates for each major and minor resource you can find in Ark Ragnarok along with a map image, highlighting the general area where said resource can be found.

Oil Veins

The best spots to farm Oil Veins in Ark Ragnarok are given below.

Location #1: 83.1°, 27.7°

This Oil Vein is located in the bottom left corner of the map. You have to smash some rocks to set up an Oil Pump here. It will give you a regular supply of Oil in Ark Ragnarok.

Location #2: 82.0°, 80.3°

In the desert area of the Ragnarok, you will find four Oil Veins close to each other. It is an excellent location if you are looking for a single site to fulfill your need for Oil in Ark Ragnarok.

Rockarrot

The best spots to farm Rockarrot in Ark Ragnarok are given below.

Location #1: 19.8°, 82.9°

These coordinates will take to a farm in Ark Ragnarok. Here you can farm a lot of Rockarrot and Savoroot without facing any danger.

Location #2: 20.4°, 77.9°

In the Ark Ragnarok Highlands, you will find another farm after reaching the coordinates mentioned above. You can farm a good amount of Rockarrot simply using your hands.

Bee Hives and Honey

Some of the best locations to farm Honey in Ark Ragnarok are given on the map below.

Location #1: 31.8°, 29.5°

In the Rocky Cliffs area, you will find the Bee Hive in a crack between some big rocks at the coordinates mentioned above.

Location #2: 50.8°, 37.5°

This bee hive is located right next to the Green Obelisk. After reaching the coordinates mentioned above, if you look towards the Green Obelisk, you will spot this Bee Hive on the rock right in front of you.

Silica Deposits

Silica deposits are located at the locations shown on the map below.

Location #1: 22°, 36°

It is an underwater cave in Vikings Bay. You will find its entrance close to the Sunken Ship. Inside the cave, you will discover Silica Pearls deposit glowing.

Location #2: 33°, 44°

It is another cave that you will find in Pelagornis Bay. This cave has shallow water, so you don’t need much oxygen to collect the Silica Pearls.

Black Pearls

The best locations to farm Black Pearls in Ark Ragnarok are marked on the map.

Location #1: 70°, 21°

It is an underwater location in the southwest region of Ragnarok. Once you reach it, you will find a lot of Black Pearls.

Location #2: 47°, 4°

After reaching the coordinates mentioned above, you will find a lot of Tusoteuthis. Just kill them, and you will get a lot of Black Pearls as a drop.

Crystals

All the crystal spawn locations are marked on the map.

Location #1: 32.1°, 55.8°

In the Volcano Motherload, you can find a lot of crystals after reaching the coordinates mentioned above.

Location #2: 30.3°, 34.8°

After entering the Ice Cave, you will find a good deposit of Crystals inside it.

Metal

The map below will cover all the spots where you can find rich metal deposits.

Location #1: 1°, 2°

It is a metal-rich location where you will find 30+ nodes of metal. A mining Drill is the best option to collect metal more quickly.

Location #2: 8°, 3°

This location is right between the Redwoods and the mountains. Here you will find around 15 metal nodes.

Cementing Paste

All areas where you can find beaver Dams are marked on the map below.

Location #1: 38°, 75°

In the Redwood Forest, close to the Snow Biome, you will find a lot of Beaver Dams. You can also follow the river going down to locate more Beaver Dams.

Location #2: 62°, 35°

It is a small stream just south of the Green Obelisk. Here you will find a chain of small streams with plenty of Beaver Dams. You can collect a lot of cementing paste from here.

Obsidian

All the locations where you can find Obsidian in Ark Ragnarok are marked on the map.

Location #1: 8°, 5°

On top of a cliff, if you move towards the edge, you will spot a lot of Obsidians nodes scattered around the ridge.

Location #2: 0°, 8°

It is a cave, and inside it, you will find a lot of Obsidian nodes. The best thing about it is you will not encounter any dangerous creatures inside it.

Sulfur

The map below has all the locations where you can find the Sulfur deposits in Ark Ragnarok.

Location #1: 24.2°, 70.9°

These coordinates will take you to the Wyvern Trench, close to the Lava. Here you will find a lot of Sulfur nodes by moving forward in the Wyvern Trench.

Location #2: 84.2°, 31.8°

It is a small Island close to the Green Obelisk, where you can find a lot of Sulfur nodes. The best thing is you will not face any dangerous predators here.