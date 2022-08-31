Ark Ragnarok Oil, Silica and Black Pearl Locations

In Ark Ragnarok, you can find a lot of resources such as Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls that are used to craft several important items such as gasoline, armor, and component of Tek Tier recipes.

These resources are found scattered all over the map that is not easily found if you don’t know where to look for therefore read this guide to learn about every location with exact coordinates to farm Oil, Silica, and Black Pearls in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Oil Locations

You can also Oil veins in the Ark Ragnarok that are in different places on the map. Most of the oil veins are found on the top of the mountains located in the Snow Biome, Thunder Peak, and Hidden Peaks.

You can find all the locations to find Oil Veins in the Ark Ragnarok marked with black circles from the map image below:

Location #1

The first big deposit of Oil you will find in the Ragnarok is in the cave inside the Glacier Hall. The cave entrance is at the top of the mountain near the lake, with ice stickles hanging from the top. Once you are inside the cave, you can easily find the Oil veins at the back. The coordinates of the location are:

30 LAT

32 LON

Location #2

The next oil vein you can find is in the Tunnels region of the Ragnarok map. As the name indicates, this region has a lot of tunnels that originate from the top of the mountain and inside you can find the oil vein. The coordinates are given below:

36 LAT

36 LON

Location #3

You can also find oil veins in the Thunder Peak area of the Ragnarok map. Most of the oil veins are on the top of the cliffs and you can easily locate them by looking at the oil seeping from the side of the rock into the ground. The coordinates of the location are:

80 LAT

62 LON

Location #4

MurderSnow region in the Ark Ragnarok map also has a lot of Oil Veins. The veins are inside the thick pine forest located on top of the snow mountains. There are numerous veins close to the one location given below:

38 LAT

63 LON

Location #5

The last location for the oil vein is the SW region located Southwest of the Ragnarok map. There is a small peninsula where you can find the oil vein on top behind the big rock. The coordinates for this location are:

73 LAT

35 LON

Silica Locations

Silica deposits in Ark Ragnarok are always found inside the water either in the sea or the lakes and they are easily identifiable at the night because of the glow that they emit.

These Deposits are found all over the map, but the richest deposits are in the Carnivorous Caverns which is located inside Vikings Bay. You can find all the locations to find Silica Deposits in the Ark Ragnarok marked with pink circles from the map image below:

Location #1

You can only find the Silica deposits underneath the water there all the locations will be underground. This location for Silica Deposit is found inside the underwater cave named Carnivorous Caverns which is located inside Vikings Bay.

The entrance of the cave is close to the remains of a Sunken Ship underground. Once you are inside the cave, you can see and identify numerous silica pearl deposits because they do glow in the dark and the coordinates of the cave are given below:

22 LAT

36 LON

Location #2

The second location for the Silica Pearls is also located inside the underwater cave in Pelagornis Bay. The water inside this cave is shallow therefore you don’t need to worry about your oxygen levels when diving. The coordinates for this location are below:

33 LAT

44 LON

Location #3

The last Silica Pearl deposit location is in the Central Canyon located inside the Vegurs Charm area in the Ragnarok Map. You can find a lot of Silica Pearls in the canyon and the deposits stretch toward the East until the Waterfall of the Ancients. The coordinates of the location are given below:

38 LAT

26 LON

Black Pearl Locations

There are decent deposits of Black Pearl in the Ark Ragnarok that can be found under the water near the Dark Water and SW region as Black Pearl shells.

You can also farm Black Pearl by killing the creatures such as Ice Worms that are found inside the Ice Caves and the Tusoteuthis. You can find all the locations to find Black Pearl in the Ark Ragnarok marked with pink circles from the map image below:

Location #1

There is an area in the Ragnarok named The Dark Waters that has several Black Pearl deposits near the water underground. The Black pearls are easily identifiable in the water because of their black color. You can find numerous Black Pearls in the area with the coordinates given below:

51 LAT

18 LON

Location #2

There are several G-shaped islands in the SW region of the Ragnarok map. The water surrounding the island has a lot of Black Pearl in them that can be farmed by going underwater. The coordinates of the location are:

70 LAT

21 LON

Location #3

Ark Ragnarok has an area named Pit of Doreen that houses a lot of Tusoteuthis underwater. These creatures will yield us Black Pearl when they are killed. You can also find regular Black Pearl deposits in the location given below: