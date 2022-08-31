The Rockarrot in Ark Ragnarok is essentially a carrot and is among the game’s 4 crops. On either a medium or big agricultural plot, it is collected from a plant that was produced from a Rockarrot Seed.

Just 150 Rockarrots can be stored by a Rockarrot plant at the same time. For both Simple Kibble and several cooking recipes, a Rockarrot is required. The Equus also favors it as a food source.

In this guide, we will tell you all about Rockarrot and how to farm it in Ark Ragnarok. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of Rockarrot in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Rockarrot Locations

Just like raw prime meat, the Rockarrot perishes fast if taken from the agricultural plot, although its shelf life can be briefly increased by employing a Preserving Bin or a fridge.

It is advised to wait until you are fully prepared to use Rockarrots before taking them from a crop area. Rockarrots as well as other crops are superior to berries for taming animals, very much like raw prime meat.

Typically, a vegetable uses up 40 of a dinosaur’s meal points. In Ragnarok’s highlands, Rockarrots and the Rockarrot seeds could be grown.

The general locations for farming Rockarrot are marked in the picture below:

Some of the best locations to farm Rockarrot in Ark Ragnarok are mentioned below:

Location #1

Go to the following coordinates to farm Rockarrot:

20.4 LAT

77.9 LON

Location #2

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Rockarrot:

24.6 LAT

83.8 LON

Location #3

Rockarrot can be farmed at the following coordinates:

19.9 LAT

84.4 LON

Location #4

Go to the following coordinates to farm Rockarrot:

20.6 LAT

80.1 LON

Location #5

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Rockarrot: