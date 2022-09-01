Ark Ragnarok Beaver Dam Locations Guide

Beaver Dams are structures in Ark Ragnarok created by Castoroides. Looting Beaver Dams is very rewarding as the player gets many essential resources such as Cementing Paste, Rare flowers, Rare mushrooms, Silica Pearls, etc.

Beaver Dams can spawn on Land and water and are mostly found near bodies of Water. These dams can be respawned when destroyed. In some cases, it might take as long as 6 hours for the dams to respawn or only a few minutes in some.

The following guide highlights Beaver Dam locations in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Beaver Dams Locations

The following map highlights the locations of Beaver Dams in Ark Ragnarok:

Location #1

The first location of Beaver Dam in Ark Ragnarok is at the following coordinates:

24 LAT

42 LON

This is the Northern edge of the map and a river can be found at these coordinates. Around the river, beaver dams can be found. Even more, beaver dams can be found by going inside the river. Swim through the river to get access to these dams.

Location #2

The second location of Beaver Dam in Ark Ragnarok is at the following coordinates:

28 LAT

42 LON

This location is not far from the first one and you will find another lake at these coordinates. This location is more dangerous as T-Rexes along with lots of beavers can be found roaming around. One beaver dam can be found along the lake while another one is located underwater. T-Rexes might sometimes smash a beaver dam.

Location #3

The third location of Beaver Dam in Ark Ragnarok is at the following coordinates:

39 LAT

78 LON

Unlike the first two locations, this one is not filled with beaver dams and they might not spawn sometimes. However, there are several rivers at this location that meet up so the player might be able to find some beaver dams.

Location #4

The fourth Beaver Dam location is at the following coordinates:

62 LAT

35 LON

This is one of the central locations of the map and the player might find a couple of easy beaver dams.

How to Farm Cementing Paste

Cementing Paste can be obtained by looting the Beaver Dams. Simply proceed to the above Beaver Dam locations to get lots of Cementing Paste. Another way of getting Cementing Paste is to use a Beelzebufo to eat insects such as the Meganeura or Titanomyrma. After eating it provides the cementing paste. You can even craft some using Mortar and Pestle or farm