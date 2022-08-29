Sulfur is a material that is typically found in volcanic areas of Ark Ragnarok and is utilized to make specific types of ammunition. Based on the sunlight, the crystal-like structures have an off-white or yellowish-orange tint.

Sulfur is mostly used to tame the Rock Elemental, as well as to make flamethrowers, propellants, and salt preservatives. You may cultivate sulfur in Ragnarok’s Dragonmalte Trench, Thunder Peak, and South-West Tropics (SW) regions.

In this guide, we will tell you all about Sulfur and how to farm it in Ark Ragnarok. We will also tell you the exact farming locations of Sulfur in Ark Ragnarok.

Ark Ragnarok Sulfur Locations

Sulfur may be extracted from small, yellow-streaked rocks that are frequently found high in the hills. Sulfur may also be obtained via slaughtering a Wyvern, a Magmasaur, or a Rock Elemental.

The general locations for farming Sulfur are marked in the picture below:

Killing Rock Elementals is another method for farming sulfur. The general spawn locations of Rock Elemental are marked in the picture below:

Some of the best locations to farm Sulfur in Ark Ragnarok are mentioned below:

Location #1

Go to the following coordinates to farm Sulfur:

2 LAT

8 LON

Location #2

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

8 LAT

7 LON

Location #3

Sulfur can be farmed in Ark Ragnarok at the following coordinates:

4 LAT

5 LON

Location #4

Go to the following coordinates to farm Sulfur:

4 LAT

1 LON

Location #5

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

4 LAT

1 LON

Location #6

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur:

20 LAT

6 LON

Location #7

Head over to the coordinates mentioned below to farm some Sulfur: