Cyberpunk 2077 has many collectibles and activities you can undertake to take a break from the main story. One such activity is hunting down the many Cyberpsychos in the game. This Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sightings Locations guide contains locations of all the Cyberpsychos in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sightings Locations

Cyberpsychos are people who have lost all sense of their identity as a person due to the overload of their cybernetics. These are mini-bosses and highly aggressive.

Throughout the world of Cyberpunk 2077, there are 17 Cyberpsychos, which you can track and send for therapy at the request of Regina Jones.

Completing all Cyberpycho sighting events can be a source of good loot drops as well as lots and lots of XP, cash, and Street Cred.

All of the Cyberpsycho Sightings in Cyberpunk 2077 are marked on the map as side quests and can be easily located.

The following are all the Cyberpsycho Sightings.

Second Chances

This one is found in Badlands. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue‘ to have access to this sighting.

As you get near the sighting, Regina will call you, look around for a dead body or crashed car. Scan the accident and follow the tracks, either blood or burning grass.

Keep heading on into the desert, scanning the clues left behind. The cyberpsycho Zion Wylde will be found at the end. Defeat him, then loot him to complete the sighting.

The Wasteland

This one is found in Wastelands. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Near the area where the cyberpsycho Euralio Alma is sighted, you can find a truck smashed into a car along with a dead body. Again, follow the procedure, scan the clues and they will lead you to him.

Euralio has high firepower, along with a shield to protect him, so you need to be equipped with weapons such as explosives.

The best way to go about him is to flank him using the buildings around and shoot him in the back. Beware as he can do the same too.

House on the Hill

This one is found in Badlands. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Just outside the city, Regina will inform you that neighbors heard shots from one of the houses in one of the farms. As you investigate, you come face to face with Russel Greene.

This is an easy one. Russel can easily be pushed back into a corner and shot down. He uses a shotgun that keeps him from being too aggressive. You can later loot all the bodies of his victims.

Discount Doc

This one is found in Santo Domingo, Rancho Coronado. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

In the warehouse, scan the bodies. Here, Chase Coley is with a partner, so make sure you kill him first. Chase also is heavily armored and armed.

He has a shield along with a rocket launcher and a laser. Run around the garage of the warehouse where you fight him, and keep on flanking him. Chase is not very fast and can be easily flanked.

Where the Bodies Hit the Floor

This one is found in Watson, Northside. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

In this sighting, which is actually in an alleyway behind one of the buildings, you come face to face with Ellis Carter.

Make sure you bring your most accurate shotgun; Ellis uses melee weapons. And is not heavily armored.

You have to constantly stay on your feet as Ellis is very fast and can close the distance in an instant. Stay away to avoid taking damage, and keep shooting him.

Bloody Ritual

This one is found in Watson, Northside. You must have completed the story mission ‘Playing for Time’ to have access to this sighting. Also, it is only available at night, after 8pm in-game time.

You face Zaria Hughes under the bridge here. Keep on scanning all the clues until she rises from the pod in the center of her ritual.

Zaria is also a melee attacker and she is faster than Ellis, dodging as she approaches you. Again, it is recommended that you use a shotgun to take her out.

Six Feet Under

This one is found in Watson, Northside. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Lely Hein is the cyberpsycho here. He will be next to the river inside the plant. Lely is not armored but fast. As you deal a certain amount of damage, he will try to escape.

Follow him to the next building, where he again tries to make his stand. A high fire rate weapon will be enough to deal with him.

Demons of War

This one is found in Watson, Kabuki. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

You fight Matt Liaw. He will use a sniper and will make sure to keep away from you. Stay safe from the red laser of his sniper, and dodge as soon as it lands on you.

Get close to him, and a few headshots or 2-3 explosions will take care of him. Use a laptop in one of the containers and you are done.

L.T. Mower

This one is found in Watson, Kabuki. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

You face Lieutenant Mower, a former military personal. Mower is a melee attacker and fast as well. Keeping a high damage weapon with some range is enough to bring her down.

The best strategy is to move back into the narrow hallway you enter the back alley from. This forces Mower to approach in a straight path, as she can not dodge out of your shots that easily.

Ticket to the Major Leagues

This one is found in Watson, Little China. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Alec Johnson is next on a small pathway on the river that leads into another warehouse. Alec will run away as soon as he detects you, so follow him.

Use any melee weapon to hit him, as it will stun him and you can just keep on hitting him. He will be easy to takedown.

Phantom of the Night City

This one is found in Center City, Corpo Plaza. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

You are to find and takedown Norio Akuhara. Approach him and fight him. He will start out melee but will turn to a gun when damaged.

Once Norio reaches 50% health, he will flashbang you and run away; follow him. As you get close, you will find him fighting against another gang member.

It’s best not to join the fight as they will easily defeat him. Once he is down, either sneak to his body to loot it or take care of the remaining members.

On Deaf Ears

This one is found in Center City, Downtown. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

To get to this Sighting, you need to use a highway about 40 meters west of the icon. It is best to mark it on the map then follow the path highlighted on the minimap. The Cyberpsycho is in a basement parking next to the highway.

Here, you face Cedric Muller. He is fast, armored and uses a shotgun. Keep your distance and stay safe from his shotgun fire as it deals loads of damage.

During the fight, make sure you beware of the fires in the basement, as they might damage you, making the fight harder. You can try to push Cedric into the fires to get some free damage, but it won’t be easy.

Letter of Law

This one is found in Heywood, Wellsprings. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Get to the workshop and climb the roof with the solar panels on it. Gaston Phillips uses covers to fight you, and you need to do the same otherwise, the tables will turn in his favor.

Stay on the roof and keep shooting him from cover to bring him down. Make sure to not expose yourself for long as he has dead eye accuracy for his shoots.

Seaside Cafe

This one is found in Heywood, Wellsprings. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

You find Dao Hyunh in a cafe on the sea. As you shot her, she will get to a more open area behind you. Here, use the covers you can find and retreat after one or two shots.

She deals insane amounts of damage per shot, so make sure you do not get greedy as she will easily kill you. The fight will be long.

Under the Bridge

This one is found in Santo Domingo, Arroyo. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Under the bridge, as you face Tamara Cosby, you should know that these are two robotic guns on the bridge that will shoot at you; you need to get clear of them.

Either disable them, destroy them, or hack them. If you do not have access to these options, simply stay behind cover and shot from these.

There is a metal sheet wall on the opposite side of these guns that you can use as the best cover. Once she dies, get rid of the guns and loot her.

Smoke on Water

This one is found in Pacifica, Coastview. You must have completed the story mission ‘The Rescue’ to have access to this sighting.

Diego Ramirez will be at the end of the harbor. As you get to him, it is one of the easiest fights. Just a few clips will take him down. Then search all the bodies and scan them to get the quest done.

Lex Talionos

This one is found in Pacifica, Coastview. You must have completed the story mission ‘Transmission’ to have access to this sighting.

Ben Debaillon is the only cyberpsycho that remains. On the beach, you will find the first clue next to a doorway. Open the door to the garage and here, you will face Ben Debaillon.

He will have a few robots and drones to aid him, destroy them. Then follow him as he uses a lot of cover to stay safe. Again, a few shots to the face will take him out.

Once you have completed all of these 17 Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sightings Quests, you earn the ” I Am The Law” trophy or achievement.