How To Get Optical Camo In Cyberpunk 2077

Optical Camo in Cyberpunk 2077 is a cyberware implant that can make you invisible to enemies for a short time. Optical Camo will be very helpful while going stealth. If you are smoothly progressing in the game, you can buy a high-tier Optical Camo as well, but with an increase in Eddie’s cost.

Cyberpunk 2077 Optical Camo locations

You can buy Optical Camo from different ripperdocs in the Night City. If you have credits to purchase Optical Camo, the following are the best ripperdocs to visit.

You can find the first one in West Wind Apartments of West Wind estate, Pacifica, and this Ripperdoc will provide you with a rare version of Ripperdoc.

You can buy the other Optical camo from the Ripperdoc in Watson, Kabuki. This will going to be the Epic version of Optical Camo.

The third Ripperdoc shop location is at Rancho Coronado in Santo Domingo. This Optical Camo will be a Legendary.

These are the locations of all Ripperdocs as per the map. Sometimes, you don’t get this item at the Ripperdoc shop. In that case, you can use the Skip Time option and recheck the Ripperdoc inventory in Cyberpunk 2077.

Optical Camo usage and effects

The rare optical camo makes you invisible for 5 seconds, during which you kill the enemy or can perform any task. The time it takes to cooldown is 60 seconds. The cost for that implant is 15,000 Eddies.

The epic makes you invisible for about 10 seconds; the cooldown time is 60 seconds. The cost for that Optical Camo is 25,000 Eddies.

The last one is the legendary optical camo. It provides a solid 15 seconds of invisibility time and just takes 60 seconds to cooldown. The price is 35,000 Eddies.

You can use Optical Camo once it is in your inventory, but it must be installed in the Integumentary System. The Ripperdoc can do this; once it’s installed, you can add it to the slot of your inventory at the bottom corner on the left.

The optical Camo in Cyberpunk 2077 can be activated on a PC with the middle mouse button. On the console, it can be active with RB/R1. The Optical Camo will be very beneficial once you are in combat; whenever there is no place to escape, you can activate it, and it disappears from the scene without letting anyone know.

Your opponents couldn’t trace you; you can easily hunt them in Cyberpunk 2077.