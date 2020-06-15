Persona 4 Golden Social Links Guide

Needless to say, Social Links are an important part of P4G, and in our Persona 4 Golden Social Link guide, we will be helping you to better understand the concept of Social Links, along with how to better improve your connection with different characters.

Persona 4 Golden Social Links



What are ‘Social Links?’

Increasing your bond with different characters throughout your course of Persona 4 is going to help your progress in the game by rewarding you and your party members with various new abilities.

Every social link has a starting point, after which you will gain acquaintance with the character, and build your bond from that point on.

Picking the correct dialogue options, and sometimes completing requests, are an important part of enforcing your bond with certain individuals.

We have made a guide for every character’s Social Link, and how you can increase your bond with them, along with the respective Arcanas they will be helping you to level up.

Fool Arcana

Initially activated prior to Yukiko Castle, can’t be missed.

The Max Social Link item you’ll be unlocking from this endeavor is Loki.

Rank 1: 17 th April Event

April Event Rank 2: 30 th April Event

April Event Rank 3: 18 th May Event

May Event Rank 4: 6 th June Event

June Event Rank 5: 7 th July Event

July Event Rank 6: 7 th July Event

July Event Rank 7: 27 th July Event

July Event Rank 8: 6 th October Event

October Event Rank 9: 6 th November Event

November Event Rank 10: 3rd December Event

Magician Arcana: Yosuke Hanamura

Automatically activated on April 16th. The deadline is 27th November.

Buddy’s Bandage will allow you to fuse Susano-o and Mada, it’s the maximum social link item you’ll be getting from this Arcana.

Rank 2: Trafuri

Rank 4: Dekaja

Rank 6: Auto-Sukukaja

Rank 8: Diarama

Rank 10: Evade Electric

Chariot Arcana: Chie Satonaka

Automatically activated on April 18th. The deadline is 27th November. The maximum social link item you can get from this is a wristband which will allow you to fuse Suzuka Gongen and Futsunushi.

Rank 2: Rebellion

Rank 4: Ice Boost

Rank 6: Revolution

Rank 8: Bufula

Rank 10: Evade Fire

Priestess Arcana: Yukiko Amagi

Automatically activated on May 17th. Final day is November 27th.

You can obtain a Shrine Charm by maxing this out, which will allow you to fuse Amaterasu and Scathach.

Rank 2: Mudo

Rank 4: Divine Grace

Rank 6: Amrita

Rank 8: Mudoon

Rank 10: Evade Ice

Emperor Arcana: Kanji Tatsumi

After June 9th, on the second floor of Learning Building at school, you can find a female student near the middle staircase. Talk to her about Kanji threatening people.

Talk to Kanji found on the first floor of Practice Building. Pick the first choice, “Yes I do” to begin the social link. The deadline for this is November 27th.

Cute Strap will allow you to fuse with Rokuten Maoh and Odin once you get it after obtaining it by maxing out your social link.

Rank 2: Dizzy Boost

Rank 4: Masukunda

Rank 6: Power Charge

Rank 8: Regenerate 3

Rank 10: Evade Wind

Star Arcana: Teddie

Automatically activated on June 24th. Will level up automatically throughout the story.

Rank2: Auto-Rakukaja

Rank 4: Recarm

Rank 6: Marakunda

Rank 8: Samarecarm

Rank 10: Evade Electric

Fortune Arcana: Naoto Shirogane

After October 21, talk to Naoto and head to the Shopping District, find the man in black who will be near Aiya. Make sure you have maxed out knowledge and pick the first option.

Talk to Naoto again back at school, and make sure you have maxed out courage; this will begin the social link between you two. Deadline to complete said link is 27th November.

The Max Social Link item is Detective Badge and it will allow you to fuse Yamato-Takeru and Norn.

Rank 2: Invigorate 1

Rank 4: Mind Charge

Rank 6: Invigorate 2

Rank 8: Heat Riser

Rank 10: Invigorate 3

Strength Arcana: Fellow Athletes

After 19th of April, make your way to the head office and talk to King Moron who will give you the choice to join clubs. Find the Sports Club near the west exit.

You can either join the Basketball Club (Kou) or the Soccer Club (Daisuke).

Max Social Link item for the Basketball Club is the Letter to Kou, and from the Soccer Club, you will get the Spike Brush.

Sun Arcana: Yumi Ozawa (Drama) or Ayane Matsunaga (Music)

After 25th of April you will be able to join either the Drama Club (Yumi Ozawa), or the Music Club (Ayane Matsugana).

The Max Social Link items are Annotated Script (Drama) or Handmade Ticket (Music).

Hanged Man Arcana: Naoki Konishi

After June 8th, you will see Naoki for the first time, he will be in the Learning Building on the first floor. Talk to him and do so the next day as well. Repeat this for a total of three times to activate the social link.

The Max Social Link Item you can obtain is Junes Receipt which will allow you to fuse Attis.

Moon Arcana: Ai Ebihara

Use the Strength Social Link to reach Rank 4. You will see Ebihara in a cutscene afterward. Ai can be found in the school lobby, talking to her, she will ask you to bunk class with her.

To do so you will need Level 3 Courage. Accept her request, and the next day she will ask you to skip classes on lunch break.

Max Social Link item you can get is Compact which will allow you to fuse Sandalphon. Tread lightly with Ebihara, one wrong option can ruin things.

Justice Arcana: Nanako Dojima

Activated on May 3rd.

Max Social Link Item you can obtain is Family Photo which will allow you to fuse Sraosha.

Rank 3 to 4 requires Level 3 Expression.

Rank 5 to 6 requires Level 5 Expression.

Hierophant Arcana: Ryotaro Dojima

After May 6th talk to Dojima during night time at your house.

Rank 1 to 2 = Requires Level 2 Expression.

Rank 3 to 4 = Requires Level 3 Expression.

Rank 4 to 5 = Requires Level 4 Expression.

Jester/Hunger Arcana: Tohru Adachi

Talk to Tohru Adachi after May 13th; visit Junes and speak to Adachi, pick the choice ‘Hang out with Adachi’, to begin the social link.

It can be found near the gas station, south by the shopping district.

Maxing this Social Link out is going to require obtaining Bad Ending Number 4 or the True Ending path. Maxing the link out fuses Magatsu Izanagi.

Hermit Arcana: Fox

Found at the Shopping District, this social link is automatically activated after the 5th of May. The Arcana increases upon completion of Ema’s requests.

The Max Social Link item you’ll get from this is the Gratitude Ema, which will allow you to fuse Ongyo-Ki.

Rank 1: Cleared Quest 7

Rank 2: Cleared Quest 8

Rank 3: Cleared Quest 9

Rank 4: Cleared Quest 10

Rank 5: Cleared Quest 11

Rank 6: Cleared Quest 12

Rank 7: Cleared Quest 13

Rank 8: Cleared Quest 14

Rank 9: Cleared Quest 15

Death Arcana: Hisano Kuroda

After reaching Devil’s Social Link up to rank 4, there is an event with Hisano after which you can simply find her at the Food Plain on Sundays. Talk to her to start the Social Link.

Advancing from Rank 6 to 7 requires you to talk to Old Man Daidara at the Weapon Shop, and get Husband’s Letter.

The Max Social Link item obtained from this is the Old Fountain Pen which will allow you to fuse Mahakala.

Temperance Arcana: Eri Minami

After 2nd May, head to the North Shopping District and find the bulletin board. From here, you can apply for the Assistant daycare caretaker job.

Afterwards, head to South Shopping District, and examine the bus stop to reach the Daycare Job. Take the job twice and the social link will start.

The Max Persona 4 Golden Social Link item that can be obtained from this is the Clover Bookmark and will allow you to fuse with Vishnu.

Devil Arcana: Sayoko Uehara

After 25th of May, apply for the Hospital Janitor job, and do the part time job twice to start the social link.

The Max Social Link item you will obtain is a Hospital ID which will allow you to fuse with Beelzebub.

Tower Arcana: Shu Nakajima

Onwards from 25th of May, you will be able to apply for a Tutor Job, which requires Level 5 Understanding.

The Max Social Link item obtained is Test Result which will allow you to fuse with Shiva.

Empress Arcana: Margaret

Onwards from 19th of May, head into the Velvet Room to start the social link with Empress, make sure to have Level 3 Knowledge prior.

You can increase your rank by completing Margaret’s requests.

The Max Social Link item you will be obtaining is a Spiral Brooch which will allow you to fuse with Isis.

Aeon Arcana: Marie

The Aeon Arcana can be started on April 18th after visiting the Velvet Room. It might get bugged and the event might not trigger, just re-enter the room and it should trigger.

Rank 10 of Aeon Arcana rewards you with Bamboo Comb which will allow you to fuse Kaguya.

Judgement Arcana: The Seekers of Truth

Activated by choosing the Normal Ending Path.

Will progress as you go through the story.