How To Use The Eye Of Nehaleni In The Witcher 3

The Eye of Nehaleni is an artifact in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt that helps clear secret pathways, entrances, caves, or rooms by dispelling illusions cast upon them. This guide will cover all the details about the Eye of Nehaleni in The Witcher 3 and the quests in which you can use it.

How to use the Eye of Nehalani in The Witcher 3

The artifact that belongs to the deity Nehaleni is a non-equipable artifact that allows Geralt to dispel magic illusions stopping your way in The Witcher 3. Keria Metz gives you the Eye of Nehaleni in the questline “Wandering in the Dark” to clear out the blocking exit in the elven mage’s lab.

As long as you have the Eye in your inventory, it can be used simply by interacting with the illusions you find in The Witcher 3.

Quests that require the Eye of Nehaleni

Multiple questlines require the Eye of Nehaleni for progression. Without the artifact, you won’t be able to complete those missions in TW3 Wild Hunt.

The missions are:

A Greedy god

Contract: Swamp Thing

Greenhouse Effect

Of Dairy and Darkness

Scavenger Hunt: Cat School Gear

Scavenger Hunt: Griffin School Gear

Scavenger Hunt: Grandmaster Griffin Gear (Blood and Wine DLC)

The Witcher’s Forge

Wandering in the Dark

Yustianna Disturbed

A Greedy god

The Eye of Nehalani is used inside the Wastrel Manor in Velen to find a hidden cellar after you notice a crack in the wall using your witcher senses. After heading inside the cellar, you will meet Allgod, who turns out to be sylvan, who proclaims deity.

Contract: Swamp Thing

You can get the contract by talking to the peat digger or by the notice on Downwarren’s Notice board. Afterward, when you head to the marker, you will have to defeat some drowners and then use the Eye of Nehaleni to reveal the missing tracks in The Witcher 3.

Greenhouse Effect

You can get this side quest from Kaer Morhen. You investigate the weather anomaly and what is causing it. To fix it, you look for the mage’s notes using your witcher senses, which requires the use of Eye of Nehaleni on an illusionary rock.

Of Dairy and Darkness

You can start the quest by finding Aeramas’ abandoned manor or buying the quest item from the Gildorf district shop in Novigrad. While doing the quest, you will fight foglet across the broken bridge.

After defeating the monster, you will head into the last part of the lab and loot items there. You will also use the Eye of Nehaleni on a nearby rock wall for more potential loot and random diagrams.

Scavenger Hunt: Cat School

In this scavenger hunt mission, you will head towards the house located westside in Temple Isle. You will follow the rock ledge and reach the cave entrance. Use the Eye of Nehaleni to reveal the entrance to the cave that contains cat witcher school gear.

Scavenger Hunt: Griffin School

You can start the quest for Griffin school witcher gear by reading any related documents or buying any of the sets of treasure maps at Dragonslayer’s Grotto.

While searching for the Armor diagrams in Dragonslayer’s Grotto, you will eventually fight an Ekimmara. After defeating, head to the opposite end of the tunnel and use the Eye of Nehaleni to dispel the illusion and head out near the place of power up the hill.

Scavenger Hunt: Grandmaster Griffin Gear

The quest for Grandmaster Griffin gear can be obtained from Lazare Lafargue if you have the Blood and Wine expansion for the game. When inside Fort Ussar ruins, you will fight 20 or more bandits. After defeating them, Geralt will comment to use the Eye of Nehaleni to dispel the illusion marked on the mini-map.

The Witchers’ Forge

You can get the quest by reading the Monstrum that can be found in the tower where Yennefer lives at Kaer Morhen. While doing the quest, you will end up fighting Ifrit. Defeat it, go back to the forge, and use the Eye of Nehaleni to dispel the illusion to reveal a small room with some chests inside.

Wandering in the Dark

While looking for Ciri’s whereabouts, you will meet Keira Metz, who will take you to an Elven Ruin in search of the Elven Mage. You will end up fighting the Wild Hunt.

After defeating Nithral of the Wild Hunt, Keira will reward you with the Eye of Nehaleni, which you will use to disperse the illusion Keira tells you about.

Yustianna Disturbed

Travel to the northern part of Ard Skellig to Yustianna’s Grotto. There you will find a cave that you have entered. There will be two paths in front of you.

To your left, you must use the Eye of Nehaleni to dispel the illusion to create another way and avoid fighting the bandits you will encounter if you take the right path.

Other Locations for using the Eye of Nehaleni

There are other locations where you can look for rewarding items by dispelling illusions with the Eye of Nehaleni in The Witcher 3.

Novigrad

In The Bits of Novigrad, in the sewers, you will find an entrance that will lead outside on the cliff near the Passiflora. In that area, you can use the artifact to dispel the illusory brick wall and reveal the path guarded by a water hag and multiple drowners.

Seidhe Llygad Amphitheater

East of the Amphitheater, you will find a large cave close to the shores of the lake. You will use the artifact there to reveal a small room.

Skellige

You will find a cave entrance in the ruins of Kaer Dhu. Using the Eye of Nehaleni at the end of the cave will only open up the path to the other end of the cave.

Mere-Lachaiselongue Cemetry

After heading underground into a crypt, at the end of the hallway, you will find an illusion wall on which you can use your artifact. You will find a tomb with the unique sword Casus Foederis and a letter.

Kaer Morhen

The Eye of Nehaleni can be used during the Battle of Kaer Morhen, if you manage to convince Keira Metz to travel to Kaer Morhen. You will find her on the right side of the hallway after entering the castle. You can use the artifact on the mirror close to Keira to dispel the illusion of the mirror, but then you will be scolded for it.

How to get the Eye of Nehaleni back if sold by accident?

Unfortunately, you cannot get the Eye back if you accidentally misplaced or sold it. However, you can claim the Eye of Nehaleni back by using the console command