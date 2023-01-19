The Witcher 3 Console Commands And Cheats

Just like most games, The Witcher 3 PC players have the advantage of using console commands to enter cheats and do many things immediately. However, this console command interface is not enabled by default, and to use it, the first thing that you need to do is enable it.

Don’t worry, as in this guide, we will tell you complete details about enabling and using the console commands in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

How to enable console commands

There are two methods to enable console commands in The Witcher 3. The first one is the manual one in which you have to edit the general.ini file. The other one is by using a mod called Debug Console Enabler. We will tell you about both of them in detail.

Manual Method

To enable the console commands in TW3 Wild Hunt, you first need to open File Explorer and find the Witcher 3 folder. You can also access this folder by right-clicking The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in your steam library and selecting the manage option. There you can browse local files to get to The Witcher 3 folder.

Enter that folder, and you will see the bin folder. Enter the bin and open the config folder inside. Inside config, you will find the base folder that has the general.ini file inside. The sequence of folders you need to open is given below as well.

Bin->config->base (general.ini)

Open the general.ini file using a text editor like Notepad. At the bottom of the code file, type DBGConsoleOn=true and save the file. After that, start the game again and press F2, @, or # to open and close the Command Console.

Debug Console Enabler

If you don’t want to enable the command console using the manual method, you can simply download the Debug Console Enabler from Nexusmods. Once this mod is installed successfully, you can start the game and press F2 or Tilda(~) button on the keyboard to open the console for entering the cheats in The Witcher 3.

If you don’t know how to install the mods, you can check out our guide for the Witcher 3 best mods, as it has all the information you need to know for installing the mods in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

How to use console commands in The Witcher 3

Using the console commands is a really simple process in TW3 Wild Hunt. All you have to do is simply open the command console, type the cheat, and press enter. Below you will find a complete list of cheats along with their effect and how to use details.

For some commands, you will see a generic structure like the learmskill(skill-name), additem(item-name,#), etc. The reason for not adding the specific cheats for them is a long list of items in the TW3.

If we mention all these items’ names in this guide, it will get too long, and it will get really hard for you to find the cheat for the specific item.

The item name is mostly the name of the item you want, and # specifies the quantity. So if you need some item, simply putting its name and quantity can work in most cases. In case the name is not working, you can search for the command of the particular item.

Player console commands

god: Make you Invincible

Make you Invincible healme: Refill the HP of Geralt

Refill the HP of Geralt Ciri: Used to change the current charcter to Ciri.

Used to change the current charcter to Ciri. Geralt: Used to change the current character to Geralt.

Character console commands

setlevel(#): Used to set player level [setlevel(15)]

Used to set player level [setlevel(15)] levelup: Used to level up player.

Used to level up player. addexp(#): Used to add experience points [addexp(15000)].

Used to add experience points [addexp(15000)]. learnskill(skill): Used to learn a specific skill [learnskill(sword_s6)].

Used to learn a specific skill [learnskill(sword_s6)]. Cat(1): This will activate the night vision.

This will activate the night vision. Cat(0): Deactivate night vision.

Deactivate night vision. setbeard(1): Grow Geralt beard.

Grow Geralt beard. Shave: Shave Geralt face.

Shave Geralt face. seatattoo(1): This will enable Witcher 2 saved tattoo.

This will enable Witcher 2 saved tattoo. seatattoo(0): Disbale Witcher 2 saved tattoo.

Inventory Commands

These commands are used to add specific items to the inventory.

additem(item-name,#): Used for adding specific items and optional quantities.

Used for adding specific items and optional quantities. addmoney(#): Used for adding Crowns [addmoney(100)].

Used for adding Crowns [addmoney(100)]. removemoney(#): Used for removing Crowns

In-Game console commands

spawn(name,#): Used for spawning specific number of NPCs [spawn(keira,50)]

Used for spawning specific number of NPCs [spawn(keira,50)] killall: Used to kill all enemies.

Used to kill all enemies. Makeitrain: Make the weather stormy.

Make the weather stormy. Stoprain: Stops rainfall.

Stops rainfall. fadeout: Used to fade out game display.

Used to fade out game display. fadein: Used to fade in-game display

Used to fade in-game display testpause: Used to pause the game.

Used to pause the game. Testunpause: Used to unpause the game.

Used to unpause the game. Dlgshow: Used for toggling the game’s UI.

Map console commands

gotoNovigrad: Fast travel to Novigrad.

Fast travel to Novigrad. gotoSkellige: Fast travel to Skellige.

Fast travel to Skellige. gotoKaerMorhen: Fast travel to Kaer Morhen.

Fast travel to Kaer Morhen. gotoProlog: Fast travel to White Orchard.

Fast travel to White Orchard. gotoPrologWinter: Fast travel to White Orchard.

Fast travel to White Orchard. ShowAllFT(1): Used to find all signposts.

Used to find all signposts. ShowPins(1): Used to find all map icons and areas.

Gwent console commands