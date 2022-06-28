How to Unlock Tailor Floor in V Rising

Floors are one of the most important items in V Rising as they lower the resource cost of using the same structure types. This guide has detailed information on how to unlock the Tailor’s Floor in V Rising.

How to Get Tailor Floor in V Rising

Tailor’s Floor is a construction item in V Rising that you can use in your Study. However, before you can unlock the Tailor’s Floor, you need to unlock your Study first.

Unlock the Study

A Study is a place where you can discover new items and technology. To unlock the Study, you need 40 Paper, 40 Plank, 8 Copper Ingots, and 8 Grave Dust.

Additionally, your Study can be unlocked by defeating a level 37 boss known as Nicholas the Fallen.

Defeat Nicholaus the Fallen

Before you fight Nicholaus the Fallen, you must increase your Gear Level to 37 if you’re looking forward to surviving against him.

To increase your Gear level, you can use items such as Merciless Copper Weapons, Merciless Crossbow, Merciless Night Stalker full armor set, or the Mist Signet.

Once you’ve reached the required gear level, use the Blood Altar to track down Nicholaus the Fallen. Mostly you’ll find this boss at the Forgotten Cemetery in Farbane Woods.

At the Cemetery, head up the steps and reach the peak to encounter Nicholaus the Fallen.

The boss fight is really simple. Simply use Chaos Volley and Aftershock followed by Rain of bolts (Crossbow attack) while circling Nicholas the Fallen.

Dodge his AoE attacks and keep spamming the three attacks till the boss is down on his knees, indicating that the boss’s fight is over. Extract the boss by pressing F to complete the objective.

Once you’ve defeated the boss, you will unlock the Study. Upon unlocking the Study, your next goal is to build the Tailor’s Floor.

How to Build the Tailor’s Floor

Once you’ve completed all the objectives to unlock the Study, you can now research on the Tailor’s Floor.

The most recommended way is to collect scrolls and use them in the Study to discover technology. To collect the scrolls, we would recommend looting enemy camps instead of farming since it’s an easier way to collect scrolls in V Rising.

Once the scrolls are collected, and you’ve researched the Tailor’s Floor, you can now build it using 2 cloth, 4 planks, and 4 Blood Essence.