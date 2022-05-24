V Rising Paper: Farm Locations, Paper Press and Crafting

If you’re looking to learn about the best ways to Farm Paper in V Rising, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you the best locations to farm Paper in V Rising and what you need to do to be able to craft it.

V Rising Paper Farming Locations

In V Rising, Paper is an extremely useful resource that players need to accumulate a lot of. Paper is used in all kinds of crafting recipes and is needed to learn new technologies in V Rising.

So if you’re wondering how to get Paper in V Rising, it’s not that difficult to find this resource.

The best farming locations for Paper in V Rising are the Bandit Camps located in Farbane Woods. Inside these Bandit Camps, you’ll find a special chest that usually contains Paper inside.

Not only that but the Bandit enemies present in these camps also have a chance of dropping Paper upon being killed, but the drop chance is not particularly high.

There is a multitude of Bandit Camps located in Farbane Woods. The map image below shows the location of all of these Bandit Camps which can serve as a way for you to get paper.

So if you go ahead and raid all of these Bandit Camps, you’ll be able to collect a ton of Paper.

But eventually, you’ll run out of this resource. Worry not, as you can also craft Paper in V Rising yourself, but this will take a special technology known as the Paper Press.

How to Build Paper Press in V Rising

The Paper Press is a special technology in V Rising that gives you the ability to craft Paper yourself and also upgrade it into Scrolls if you wish to. You can then also upgrade these Scrolls into Schematics with the Paper Press.

To build the Paper Press, you’ll need to first unlock the Study Research Desk. Once you take down Nicholaus the Fallen, a Level 37 boss, this item is unlocked.

Once you’ve defeated the boss, you will be able to create the Study Research Desk. Now, you need to discover the Paper Press technology using this study desk.

Unfortunately, this will cost you 75 Scrolls, and the technology you discover using the study desk is completely random, so how quickly you unlock the Paper Press is all up to your luck.

When you finally unlock the Paper Press, craft it using the required items and place it down in your castle.

How to Craft Paper in V Rising

Once you have the Paper Press set up in your base, you can start crafting Paper with it.

To craft a single piece of Paper, you will need the following items.

4x Plant Fiber

12x Saw Dust

1x Paper will only take 8 seconds to craft, and the resources required to craft it are readily available in V Rising, so you’ll be able to craft as much Paper as you want using the Paper Press!