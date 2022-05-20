If you’ve just begun your V Rising journey and have started exploring its open-world environment, you’ll soon realize how important it is to search for precious resources and have them in your inventory to craft useful weapons for survival. In this guide, we’ll be looking into where you can find Iron Ore and the useful items you can create with it in V Rising. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

How to Get Iron Ore in V Rising

One of the most useful and valuable resources that players need to acquire while playing V Rising has to be Iron and Iron Ore.

Although there’s an abundance of copper and other materials around the world that can be beneficial, Iron Ore requires players to go the extra mile (it’s worth it too!). Having it in your possession entails upgrading your gear and armaments.

V Rising Iron Ore Locations

Iron Ore can only be found in one location in V Rising, and it’s called the Haunted Iron Mine. It’s located at the very center of the map towards the second region and south of the Dunley Farmlands.

While we recommend you go there as soon as possible to get your hands on the good stuff, it is also important to remember that there will be deadly enemies waiting to fight you once you reach the location. Therefore, we recommend visiting the area once you’re on level 36 or higher.

However, once you’ve dealt with all the bad guys and cleared your way, you can finally enjoy what the Haunted Iron Mine holds for you! As soon you go inside and start exploring the place, you’ll find yourself in Iron heaven with a lot of it scattered around, waiting to be collected.

You can mine the Iron and Iron Veins from the rocks by using Copper Mace or a piece of similar equipment, and you find Iron Ores by opening the chests.

Apart from finding Iron and Iron Ore in Haunted Iron Mine, players can also find it while defeating enemies and opening golden chests around the world. However, we don’t recommend this method as it’s unreliable and you can only acquire an insufficient amount of Iron.

How to Mine Iron Veins in V Rising

Before players can acquire the Iron Ores, they’ll first have to locate Iron Veins and mine them. Luckily, the Haunted Iron Mine is jammed with Iron Veins, so finding them won’t be an issue. However, a piece of equipment is still required to mine them. To mine Iron Veins for Iron Ores, players must craft a Copper Mace.

To do so, first set up a simple workbench as you usually would for any crafting, and then take a Sawmill to create Wooden Planks.

Now go ahead and select a Bone Mace and upgrade it to a Reinforced Bone Mace. Once that’s done, mine Copper Ore alongside crafting a Furnace. Now smelt Copper Ore into Copper Ingots and craft a Copper Mace.

Once that is done, voila! You’ve got yourself the perfect tool to acquire Iron Veins and Ores efficiently. Now make your way down to the location as explained below and gather all that Iron!

How to Create Iron Ingots in V Rising

Once players have acquired the Iron Ores, it’s time to convert them into Iron Ingots. It’s a straightforward procedure and doesn’t require half of the effort that went into acquiring Iron Ores in the first place.

To create Iron Ingots, bring a smelter to your castle and put your ores into it. Once it converts them into Iron Ingots, you can now use it for weapons and update your gear with Smithy’s help.

What You Make with Iron Ingots in V Rising

Once you have the Iron Ingots, you can now craft many weapons and items of your choice. For example, you can craft Iron Crossbow using the Woodworking Bench alongside other weapons, including Iron Reaper and Iron Slashers.

Iron Weapons can also be unlocked by defeating enemies or through research scrolls.