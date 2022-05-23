V Rising has several different types of weapons available, and each of them have special abilities. The weapons in V Rising are equal to each other in the damage department, with the differentiating factor being the two special skills the weapons have. This guide lists all the best weapons in V Rising according to how useful they are.

V Rising Best Weapons

We’ve listed the best weapons in V Rising based on how effective they are in combat and how useful their unique skills are. You will find the weapon of your choice after going through our list below.

Sword

The Sword is easily the best weapon in V Rising, and that is due to its versatility in all combat situations. It has a high rate of attack, which is really useful if you are using a critical strike-focused build. It is especially useful in Vegetation which is the most common landscape of the game.

Skills:

Whirlwind: In this skill, your character will spin and slash enemies in the attack range, dealing them 35% of physical damage for 1.1s. The damage is done every 0.25s of attack duration. This skill has an 8s cooldown.

In this skill, your character will spin and slash enemies in the attack range, dealing them 35% of physical damage for 1.1s. The damage is done every 0.25s of attack duration. This skill has an 8s cooldown. Shockwave: A shockwave is created, which deals 70% of physical damage to enemies for 1.6s. The enemies who get launched into the air from the shockwave are affected by this skill. This skill has an 8s cooldown as well. The skill can also be recast to teleport to the enemy and hit them three times, doing 25% of physical damage from each blow.

Spear

The Spear ranks 2nd in the V Rising weapons. It is not as versatile as the Sword, but it has a fast attack speed that is useful for one-hit weaker enemies. Due to its thrust attack, nature can penetrate multiple enemies in a single attack, which makes it a really high damaging weapon.

The Spear is especially useful against creatures of different kinds in V Rising. Below we have explained the skills of Spear in V Rising.

Skills:

A Thousand Spears: A multi-stab attack is executed, doing 30% physical damage in 8 ticks. If you recast this skill during the effective period, a thrust attack is performed, knocking back enemies and doing 50% physical damage. It has a cooldown of 8s.

A multi-stab attack is executed, doing 30% physical damage in 8 ticks. If you recast this skill during the effective period, a thrust attack is performed, knocking back enemies and doing 50% physical damage. It has a cooldown of 8s. Harpoon: Hurl the Spear towards the enemy to pull them closer to you and do 70% physical damage. It also has an 8s cooldown.

Axes

The Axes is present at third in our list, as it is not as high damage as the first two weapons.

Axes have a decent attack speed and rate of attack. However, its skills are really useful, which makes up for some of its damage and attack rate department deficiencies.

It has the following skills:

Skills:

X-Strike : Launch two axes toward the opponent in the shape of X. Each axe hit does 85% physical damage and also slows them for 1.5s. If both axes hit the enemy, they get incapacitated for 2 seconds. The skill has an 8s cooldown.

: Launch two axes toward the opponent in the shape of X. Each axe hit does 85% physical damage and also slows them for 1.5s. If both axes hit the enemy, they get incapacitated for 2 seconds. The skill has an 8s cooldown. Frenzy: Rush and strike the closest enemy to do 100% physical damage, after which a Frenzy state is activated. In this state, speed of movement gets increased by 25% and attack speed by 30% for 0.8s on each successful hit on an enemy. This skill has a cooldown of 8s.

Mace

The Mace is fourth-placed in our list. Even though it is the weapon that does the highest damage in the game, its speed of attack really holds it back compared to other weapons.

Mace’s specialty is mining, and if you are using a tanky build, this may be a good weapon for you.

Skills:

Crushing Blow: Jump closer to the enemy and smack the Mace on the ground, doing 110% of physical damage and snaring the enemy for 2 seconds as well. This skill has a cooldown of 8s.

Jump closer to the enemy and smack the Mace on the ground, doing 110% of physical damage and snaring the enemy for 2 seconds as well. This skill has a cooldown of 8s. Smack: Slam enemies ahead of you to do 50% physical damage while also launching them away from you. The enemies get incapacitated for 1.2 seconds as well. This attack has a cooldown of 9s.

Crossbow

The Crossbow is the only ranged weapon currently available in V Rising. It does not do that high of damage but gives you a range advantage over the enemies. It has the following skills:

Skills:

Rain of Bolts : Launch 5 bolts that rain on the enemies, doing 40% physical damage on each hit. It also inflicts 1.5s snare on the enemies. This skill has a cooldown of 8s.

: Launch 5 bolts that rain on the enemies, doing 40% physical damage on each hit. It also inflicts 1.5s snare on the enemies. This skill has a cooldown of 8s. Snapshot: Fires quick shots which do 75% damage to enemies while also interrupting their attacks and inflicting snare for 2s. This skill has a cooldown of 8s.

Reaper

The Reaper is similar to the Mace weapon in V Rising. It has a really slow attack speed but does high damage in each hit. The differentiating factor between these 2 weapons are their skills.

One of Reaper’s skills is able to do 125% of physical damage, which is insane. This weapon is best against Undead enemies.

Skills:

Howling Reaper: Launch a howling reaper towards the enemies, which does 20% physical damage every 0.25s for a total of 2.5s. It also slows down the enemies for 1.5 seconds. This skill has a cooldown of 8s.

Launch a howling reaper towards the enemies, which does 20% physical damage every 0.25s for a total of 2.5s. It also slows down the enemies for 1.5 seconds. This skill has a cooldown of 8s. Tendon Swing: The reaper swings, doing 125% physical damage to enemies in range. It also knocks them and snares for 2 seconds. This skill has a cooldown of 8s.

Slasher

The last weapon on our list is the Slasher. It has a fast attack speed but does not have that great of damage output. It also has no specialty, making it not a weapon of choice.

The only saving grace of a Slasher is its Camouflage ability, which makes you invisible for a small period.

Skills: