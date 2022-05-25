In V Rising, several different types of materials are required to craft different items. One such material is Gold, and unlike Copper, iron, and quartz, it is not available as a mineral. Rather, you will have to use gold jewelry to obtain Gold Ingots. This guide has explained how to get Gold Ingots in V Rising.

V Rising Gold Farming Locations

In V Rising, Gold ingots can only be obtained by smelting the gold jewelry. Many different enemies drop Gold Jewelry in the game.

The best place to obtain gold jewelry in V Rising is Brighthaven Cathedral, and once you get there, you can farm elite enemies such as wizards and paladins and get gold jewelry as drops.

These enemies will be quite a challenge to take down, so be prepared for them.

V Rising Gold Ingots Recipe

You will also need to unlock the Gold Ingots recipe in order to craft them. To unlock the Gold Ingots recipe, you will need to defeat ‘Azariel the Sunbringer,’ located in Brighthaven Cathedral.

Azariel is a V Blood Level 68 boss, and he will be quite tough to take down. Make sure you are prepared for the boss fight.

Holy Resistance flasks will be a good thing to take to this boss fight, along with higher-tier weapons and armor as well.

V Rising Gold Jewelry: How to Get Gold Ingots

Once you have unlocked the Gold Ingots recipe, you will be able to craft Gold Ingots. To smelt one Gold Ingot, you will require 8x Gold Jewelry pieces and 8x Sulphur. Use these items at a surface to obtain a Gold Ingot.

Gold Ingots are a high-tier item in V Rising, and they can be used to increase weapon damage and damage resistance of your armor by embedding them into your weapons and armor.