V Rising Soul Shards: How to Get Buffs, Use Eye of Twilight

Soul Shard is a unique item in V Rising that will provide buffs for different attributes and help you progress smoothly. This guide will tell you complete details about Soul Shards, including how to get them, what buffs they provide, and unique soul shards are discussed as well.

What are Soul Shards in V Rising

Soul Shards are one of the key items that you can find in the V Rising. The Soul Shards are proof that you have managed to defeat the most difficult bosses.

Once you have the Soul Shards, they will provide you with different useful buffs, which will make your overall journey a lot smoother. The Soul Shards can be found more easily on the PvE server. Once you have these unique modifiers, you should use them without any delay.

V Rising Soul Shards Buffs

Soul Shards can provide different types of buffs, and they are all discussed below in detail.

The Winged Horror Soul Shard

The Winged Horror Soul Shard will increase the resistance to silver and fire by 50, increase spell power by 10, and boost critical hit chances by 5%.

Soul Shard of the Behemoth

Soul Shard of the Behemoth will increase the resistance to holy and garlic by 50, increases resource yield by 20%, and increases movement speed by 5%.

Soul Shard Solarus

Soul Shard Solarus buff will increase resistance to the sun by 50, increase physical power by 10, and boost primary melee attack speed by 5%. This buff will last for about 2 hours, and you can also stack this with other buffs.

How to Get Soul Shards in V Rising

Just like many other unique items in the game, you can get Soul Shards in different ways. But one of the main ways to get Soul Shards which is also the best one, is taking out the highest Tier Bosses.

The only method which can guarantee you that you will get the Soul Shards is taking out the Highest Tier bosses.

Once you take out the highest-tier boss, you can get the Soul Shard as a reward. If you are playing on a PvP server, you can only get one Soul Shard of each type because there is only one of each available in PvP mode.

In PvP mode, it gets quite rare, and players do fight with each other to get the one Soul Shard. You can also get Soul Shard for you only in your private solo world. In the Private Solo World, only you can use the Soul Shards.

V Rising Eye of Twilight and Unique Soul Shards

Eye of the Twilight is a decoration that you can craft using the following recipe.

Gold Ingot x4

Spectral Dust x6

Once you have these items, you can construct the Eye of Twilight, which will help to see the current location of Soul Shards.

The Unique Soul Shards that will be available to you on the map after constructing the Eye of Twilight are Soul Shard Solarus, Soul Shard of the Behemoth, and the Winged Horror Soul Shard.

Their location will be visible to everyone who has constructed the Eye of Twilight, and they can claim it as well.

For using a Soul Shard, you can equip it in your Hotkey Slot and then simply press the designated key to use that Soul Shard. As we have already told you, these will provide different buffs.