How To Get Nilfgaardian Armor Set In The Witcher 3

The Nilfgaardian armor set was added to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of a post-release add-on pack. It comes in two types, one for the base game and one for New Game Plus; both of which are completely free. The armor set also includes Nilfgaardian-themed horse equipment for Roach.

The Nilfgaardian armor set is a medium armor set in The Witcher 3. It improves your defenses against most types of damage while still giving you enough mobility to parry and counter enemies on the battlefield.

This is one of the early-game armor sets that you can get in the game. Despite being a free add-on though, you will not find the armor set automatically in your inventory. You can find a particular merchant first.

For that purpose, we have prepared this guide to assist you in how and where to get the Nilfgaardian armor set in the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find the Nilfgaardian armor set in The Witcher 3

The Nilfgaardian armor set is another armor set that you cannot craft in The Witcher 3. Similar to the Undvik and Temerian armor sets, there are no diagrams for you to find and craft at an armorer and blacksmith.

You can only purchase the Nilfgaardian armor set from the Quartermaster in Crow’s Perch. He can be found near the Bloody Baron’s keep and right next to the armorers and the grindstone bench in the upper sections.

Take note that the Nilfgaardian armor set requires you to be at least level 10. You are likely going to reach Velen before that. The armor set is also a bit pricey, especially if you want to get the Nilfgaardian horse armor for Roach. You are going to need around 1320 crowns.

You are going to start one of the main quests, Family Matters, after reaching Crow’s Perch. This is one of the longest quests of The Witcher 3 and the Bloody Baron has a lot of tasks for you to complete.

Hence, you are going to easily level up while doing the quest. There are also numerous side quests nearby for you to make money fast.

The Nilfgaardian New Game Plus armor set can also be purchased from the same Quartermaster. However, you will need to be at least level 35 and spend a lot more crowns.

How good is the Nilfgaardian armor set

The Nilfgaardian armor set has two types which include the base armor set and the NG+ (upgraded) armor set. Both of these provide excellent protection against the damage you sustain.

The Nilfgaardian base armor set has a combined armor rating of 157. While wearing the Nilfgaardian armor, trouser, boots, and gauntlets you’ll get a combined +40 percent resistance to piercing and bludgeoning damage that you get while facing your enemies.

Apart from this, you get a +45 percent resistance against slashing damage along with a +15 percent resistance to damage that you sustain while fighting monsters.

On the other hand, the upgraded version of the Nilfgaardian armor from the New Game Plus has a combined armor rating of 432. While wearing the Nilfgaardian armor, trousers, boots, and gauntlets you’ll get a combined +58 percent resistance to piercing and bludgeoning damage that you get while facing your enemies.

Apart from this, you get a +65 percent resistance against slashing damage along with a +35 percent resistance to damage that you sustain while fighting monsters.

The horse armor (equipment) is also a very good option as it balances out the stats in terms of fear level by adding +40 to the horse’s fear level. The Nilfgaardian saddle increases stamina by +50 and the saddlebags increase the inventory weight by +70. All these factors come in handy and allow you to carry more stuff as well.

The Nilfgaardian armor set hails from the medium armor category therefore it is an excellent option for you. The reason is that it doesn’t weigh too much on stamina and also enables you to use signs quickly compared to the heavy armor sets.

Considering all the above stats, the Nilfgaardian armor set is an excellent choice for you if you are at a lower level in the game. Since you can obtain the armor set at Level 10 and the upgraded version from NG+ at Level 35, therefore you can pretty much hold your ground against your foes in the Witcher 3.