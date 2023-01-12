How To Get Undvik Armor Set In The Witcher 3

The Undvik armor set is all about boosting your armor rating and defenses in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This is probably the last armor set that you will find in the base game and fair to say, has a certain visual appeal as well.

Also called the Skellige armor set, the Undvik armor set was added to The Witcher 3 as a free add-on DLC following its release. If you went ahead and purchased the game now for its next-gen update, know that the free armor sets will already be added to the base game.

However, that alone will not add the Undvik armor set to your inventory. You need to get it from a merchant.

The following guide will tell you how and where to get the Undvik armor set in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We will also tell you whether the investment in this pricey armor set is worth it.

Where to find the Undvik armor set in The Witcher 3

Similar to the Temerian armor set, you cannot craft the Undvik armor set. You can only purchase it from the armorer in Kaer Trolde Citadel after hitting level 16.

When you reach Skellige and meet the aforementioned level requirement, make your way north to the Kaer Trolde Bridge from the Kaer Trolde Harbor. This is one of the first locations your main quest will take you to after reaching Skellige.

Cross the bridge to enter the fortress and take the first right. Head through the doorway and you will find yourself in a little courtyard with an armorer who plays GWENT using a Northern Realms deck.

Speak with him to see what he is selling and you will find the entire Skellige armor set in his shop. This is probably when you will realize that the Undvik armor set is a fairly expensive investment.

It will cost you around 3850 crowns to purchase all of the set pieces including the Undvik gear for Roach. Be at ease though, there are plenty of quests to do in Skellige if you are short of gold.

How good is the Undvik armor set

The Undvik armor set provides excellent protection with a combined armor rating of 223. While wearing the Skellige armor, trousers, boots, and gauntlets, you will get a total of +55 percent resistance to piercing and bludgeoning damage; as well as +60 percent resistance to slashing damage, and +15 percent resistance to monsters and elemental damage.

The one drawback of the Undvik armor set is that you will get a penalty for stamina. This is a heavy armor set after all and it weighs a lot, so do not expect to move around as quickly as with a Feline armor set.

For your level 16 requirement, the Undvik armor set is going to be a good investment. However, the investment will not last forever. In the long run, the Ursine armor set proves to be a far better option. It specifically has a higher resistance to monsters which you are going to face a lot in the end-game as well as the expansions. You will also get better adrenaline generation as a bonus.