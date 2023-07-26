How To Get Sturdy Long Stick In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Coming from the category of Polearms, the Sturdy Long Stick lacks combat potential but is a great item to collect ores and boulders in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The stick has some of the best durability in the game. Due to that, you can pierce through several objects.

To fully benefit from this long stick, you must attach a stone. Moreover, there are several areas that you can visit to acquire this stick in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sturdy Long Stick location in Tears of the Kingdom

The Sturdy Long Stick is a common item to find in areas like the Gerudo Desert in Zelda: TotK. There are also other areas to get the stick, all of which are scattered across the map. Below are some of the locations you can make your way to for the item.

1) You can visit the area between the Soryotanog and Karahatag shrines in the Gerudo Desert to find the Study Long Stick in Tears of the Kingdom.

The desert area will surely provide you with the stick, and you can also find stones for the attachments. Make use of this stick in the desert to break boulders and collect ores for different usages.

2) Make your way toward the Kamah Plateau by moving northeast from the Faron Grasslands. The plateau is north of the Bronas Forest and next to Corta Lake. There you will get the opportunity to bag one more Sturdy Long Stick in Zelda: TotK.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

3) The third marked location will take you toward the Forest of Time next to Lake Kolomo. You will encounter the Kamizun shrine in the same area, and within the woods lies another stick for taking.

4) From the Ekochiu shrine, move north toward the Minshi Woods. You will encounter another stick next to the Military Training Camp area in Tears of the Kingdom.

5) Lastly, north of the Domizuin shrine lies the Akkala Citadel Ruins, which you can explore for one piece of this stick. The area is small, so you might not have to explore for long to get this polearm in Zelda: TotK.

Sturdy Long Stick abilities and upgrades in Zelda: TotK

The Sturdy Long Stick deals only 4 basic damage making it weal for combat. However, the Extra Durable passive takes its durability to the highest level. So you can use this stick to carry out other activities.

However, the weapon comes without any upgraded version, so the primary hit damage will stay the same throughout the game from this weapon.