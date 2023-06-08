Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Serenade To Cotera Walkthrough

Upgrading armor is one of the major elements of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will keep you alive. The only way to upgrade your desired armor is by visiting the Great Fairies in Hyrule. One such Fairy is called Cotera whom you will come across during the Serenade to Cotera side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

However, due to some circumstances, each Fairy has gone into hiding. Therefore, you need to play music to coax them out. In Cotera’s case, you’ll need to play a drum.

Below we will be explaining how you can complete the Serenade to Cotera side adventure in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock Serenade to Cotera in Zelda: TotK

To Unlock the Serenade to Cotera side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you must have already completed the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure.

Once completed, head over to the Dueling Peaks stable at the coordinates: 1724, -1955, 0010. You can reach the location through the Dueling Peaks mountains.

At the stable, talk to Mastro on the stage. He will provide you with the location where the Drummer of their band can be found. After the conversation is over, you will start the Serenade to Cotera side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete Serenade to Cotera in Zelda: TotK

As you talk to Mastro, you will learn about the location of the Drummer Beetz. He is found near the Kakariko Village where the road bends around the Bonooru’s Stand.

Head over to the Kakariko Village in search of Beetz (coordinates: 1770, -1051, 0166).

Find Beetz

From the cliff, glide your way down to the village. Make your way through the path between the hills on the left. Following the path will lead you to an opening on the left as you go downwards East of the Pillars of Levia. He is found in his tent playing his trademark drums.

Complete Honey, Bee Mine

Talk to Beetz and get assigned his own side adventure called Honey, Bee Mine. During this side adventure, you must collect 3x Crouser Bee Honey. After completing the side adventure, return to Beetz and give him the Honey you collected to complete Honey, Bee Mine.

Return to the Stable

Once you have found Beetz and completed this side adventure, head back to the Stable and talk to Mastro. The band decides that rather than going through the bridge, they should cross the river instead. However, they don’t have a raft to cross the river with.

Build a raft

There are several parts at the Big Twin Bridge near the stable you can use to create a raft. Use your Ultrahand ability to grab the two wooden platforms and merge them together.

Place the merged platform onto the shore near the rocks. Grab the two fans atop the rock and place them on to each side of the raft.

Grab the Steering Stick and place it at the front of the platform. Now, grab the Breezer next to Mastro and place it at the center of the platform. In case Mastro denies the use of Breezer, talk to him personally.

Find Cotera

Once the raft is built, you can cross the river and reach the dock ahead to find the Great Fairy, Cotera. This will complete the Serenade to Cotera side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.