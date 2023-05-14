How To Upgrade Armor In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features several armor sets that you can upgrade for various improvements.

However, improving your armor set works a bit differently here. You cannot just make your way to a blacksmith or a vendor to help upgrade your armor in Tears of the Kingdom.

What you need to do is complete a set of requirements that involves freeing one of the Great Fairies. She is the one who will help you upgrade your armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to upgrade your armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In order to upgrade your armor you will first have to do an early side quest relating to the Stable Totters Musical troupe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For that, you will have to travel to the Northeast side towards The Lucky Clover Gazette. There you can interact with a character who goes by the name of Penn and the editor Traysi as well.

After that, she will send you on a quest, to a bunch of stables. The first one you can travel to is the Dueling Peaks Stable. There you will find Penn on top of it. He has the appearance of a white bird and will give you a riddle to solve in Zelda: Totk.

The riddle is for Link to go to the marked location with coordinates 1325, -1936, 0304 on the map below which happens to be on the top of the Dueling Peak as well.

You will find a fake Zelda in a cage there so simply proceed to open that cage. Moreover, the area is a trap set by your enemies to lure you in, and so you will engage some enemies here which you can fight off next.

After you are done dealing with these foes you can go back to meet with Penn again. This time he moves to another location which happens to be the Woodland Stables, so you need to go there next. The coordinates for this place are 1062, 1279, 0045.

This area is particularly important because you will be tasked with completing the fairy quest here as well. The name of this specific quest is Serenade to a Great Fairy.

So once you reach the marked location you will find Penn conversing with two musicians Violynne and Mastro. It turns out that their wagon is damaged and so you need to fix their wagon with some wheels and then proceed to attach it to your horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

An important note here is that in order to have the horse in Zelda: Totk you need to have six Pony points as well.

After you are done with the task of fixing their cart you can take it back to the musicians and lock onto them, chat with them and they will join you for a ride to the Great Fairy’s.

The only thing left to do is speak with the Great Fairy after freeing her. She will reward you by offering to upgrade your armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You will walk away with some highly beneficial stats and improvements.

Moreover, the Great Fairy can upgrade your armor using various materials at a cost of rupees to unlock the springs as well. So keeping that in mind if you basically follow the questline further, you will unlock more of the Great fairy’s in the game.

This way you will get to meet with all of the 4 Great Fairies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Moreover, you can use the enhance away! option to further upgrade your armor at least four times depending on the springs you have unlocked as well until you reach the maximum limit.

So once the amor reaches maximum upgrade you will also be bestowed with a new power in Zelda: TotK. Therefore you can take your time to collect your favorite armor set pieces and have them upgraded by these Great Fairies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.