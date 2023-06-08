Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Serenade To A Great Fairy Walkthrough

Serenade to a Great Fairy is a side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom where you’ll put on a show for the Great Fairy Tera.

You will need to find a Violin for the great fairy in question who will then come out of her bud when it is played. There is a band of performing musicians in the game, but they will not have the instrument with them.

You will then need to find the musicians named Stable Trotters, get them their Violin, and then take them to Tera. They will perform for the great fairy after which she’ll come out of hiding. Tera can then upgrade your armor.

There is a lot to do here and to help you, we have written the entire process down for you. Here is how you can complete the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure in Zelda: TotK.

How to unlock Serenade to a Great Fairy in Zelda: TotK

Before you can begin the Serenade to a Great Fair side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom, you must visit the Rito Village. Here, you need to start the Potential Princess Sightings quest.

You can do so by heading over to the Lucky Clover Gazette and talking to the reporter Penn. He can be found at the coordinates: -3450, 1774, 0119.

Once done, your next stop will be at the Woodland Stable. This can be found near the Pico Pond at the coordinates: 1044, 1144, 0022.

Talk to Penn and then have a conversation with Mastro and Violynne. Once the conversation is over, you will unlock the Serenade to a Great Fairy side adventure.

How to complete Serenade to a Great Fairy in Zelda: TotK

After you have found the Stable Trotters, you need to bring them to Tera to complete the side adventure. However, the wagon they arrived in has been dismantled and it is your task to fix it.

Fix the wagon

Using your Ultrahand ability, you can grab the wheels below a shed next to the stable and attach them to the wagon on the left. This will repair it. Now you need to remove the rock from under the wagon so it can move.

Tame the horses

Your next step in Serenade to a Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to find a horse. You can find one up the hill from the Pico Pond at the coordinates: 0936, 1170, 0018. Hop onto the horse and ride it to the stable. Talk to Kish at the desk and receive 1x Towing Harness.

Equip the Towing Harness on the horse

Once you have acquired the Towing Harness, attach it to the horse you brought. If you acquired the horse at the stable and didn’t tame one, then the stablemaster will offer to do it for you. Once that is done, it is time to proceed ahead.

Bring the Stable Trotters to Tera

Bring the wagon to the horse using Ultrahand and attach it to the towing harness. Now talk to the musicians and tell them you’ll take the pair to the Great Fairy. They’ll get inside the wagon and now you must mount the horse and drive it up the hill.

Take the wagon to the Great Fairy Tera and that will complete the side adventure.