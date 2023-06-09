Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Royal Guard’s Spear Location

Royal Guard’s Spear is an amazing weapon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom because of its unique ability. This weapon’s damage-dealing ability is one of its kind. However, it may lack sustaining robustness and sustainability like some other spears in the game.

Royal Guard’s Spear is unique as it starts dealing twice the damage when it is near its breaking stage. Once you fuse this spear with different useful materials, the resulting elemental damage will be colossal and a nightmare for the enemies.

Royal Guard’s Spear locations in Zelda: TotK

Hyrule Castle

Going to Hyrule Castle is the best way to find this great spear. It is impossible not to spot a massive-sized flying castle in the skies, so there is nothing to worry about its location.

Go to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, and shoot yourself in the sky using the launch switch at the tower’s center. Keep gliding toward the north, and try to land at the castle’s front entrance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

We recommend taking a few Energizing Elixirs with you, as you will like run out of stamina on your way. When you reach the giant bird statue inside the castle, look for the stairway on the right side. The Royal Guard’s Spear will be placed on the stone platform overlooking the staircase in Zelda TotK. Coordinates: -0260 1065, 0466

Akkala Citadel Ruins

Another location where you can access Royal Guard’s Spear in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is Akkala Citadel Ruins. The journey will be very short if you have cleared the Domizuin Shrine. You can simply fast-travel to the shrine. After you spawn, the ruins area will be right before you.

Go into the abandoned ruins and search for the spear at 3312, 1515, 0415. There are a few items besides our required spear, so you should not have trouble finding it.