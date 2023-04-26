How To Get And Use Paraglider In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Paraglider in Zelda Breath of The Wild is a reward given by an Old Man who later introduces himself as the Last Ruler of Hyrule. Once you get it, you can use Paraglider in Zelda BOTW by pressing the X in the air. There is no cool-down period for it, making it more reliable. You can also use ZR to slow down the time on the enemy to hit more accurate arrows while staying in the air.

How to get Paraglider in Zelda Breath of the Wild

To obtain the Paraglider in Zelda BOTW, you must complete a main quest, the “Isolated Plateau Quest”. To complete this quest, you must complete four shines with rune abilities. You can find these shrines around the Hyrule.

The four shrines are located as follows:

Oman Au Shrine in the Northeast corner of the starting map, Ja Baij Shrine in the Southeast corner of Hyrule near Eastern Abby, Owa Daim Shrine in the Western area of the map and Keh Namut Shrine near the River of The Dead, respectively.

After obtaining all four Spirit Orbs, the Old Man will ask you to meet him at the Temple of Time in Zelda BOTW. You have to fast-travel to the Shrine of Resurrection. From there, you go directly to the first temple you saw early in the game.

Climb up the ladder on the other side of the Tower and look to the right; you will see the Old Man glowing blue. He will then grant you the Paraglider by revealing himself as “The Last Ruler of The Hyrule” in Zelda BOTW.

How to use Paraglider

Now to use the Paraglider in Zelda Breath of the Wild, all you need is a high spot. You have to get to a high spot, jump from there, and press X. This will open the Paraglider, and you can hold the key to ensure Paraglider stay up.

Paragliders don’t allow you to fly continuously, and if you want to do so, there are other methods to fly in Zelda BOTW. You can use Paraglider while covering small gaps like between cliffs or going from cliff to land.