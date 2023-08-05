How To Get To Great Plateau West Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Mount Hylia is saturated with chasms that lead to some of the darkest and gloomiest parts of Hyrule – The Depths. It is home to four chasms out of which the Great Plateau West Chasm is one and allows Link to reach the areas of the Depths otherwise inaccessible in Tears of the Kingdom.

The entrance to the Chasm might be a little tricky to get to but if you have prepared beforehand it shouldn’t pose much of issues. If you want pointers that will aid you throughout your journey, during your time there, and coming back then you are at the right place.

Great Plateau West Chasm location in Zelda: TotK

If you want to access the Depths through the Great Plateau West Chasm, then be ready to take a hike because it is located at the top of Mount Hylia.

Depending on which side you approach from, you will find the Diggdog Suspension Bridge and River of the Dead towards the southern and western sides respectively.

If you still have a hard time locating the chasm then you can simply follow these coordinates (-1432, -1993, 0226). The nearest major landmark to this chasm is Gerudo Canyon Pass (West). This is how you can find your way to the Great Plateau West Chasm in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get to the Great Plateau West Chasm in Zelda: TotK

To reach the Great Plateau West Chasm, fast-travel to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and use its launchpad to gain some altitude. Glide northeast to reach the Great Plateau West Chasm’s entrance. This is a rather simple journey and can be completed with one stamina bar.

Another way to reach the Great Plateau West Chasm is to fast travel to Tadarok Shrine. This shrine is southeast of the chasm’s entrance. The top of Mount Hylia has below-freezing temperatures. We recommend finding the Snowquil Armor Set before entering the Great Plateau West Chasm.

What to do in the Great Plateau West Chasm?

The Great Plateau West Chasm houses the Hylia Canyon Mine, which Link must visit while completing a side adventure – “A Call from the Depths”. During this side adventure, you will be helping the Bargainer Statue in the Depths, and in return, it will reward you with a free health or stamina upgrade.

Light Roots are a staple of the Depths in Zelda: TotK. Once activated, they allow you to fast-travel any time you want. If you ever want to come back to Great Plateau West Chasm then Koradat Light Root is the one you should be activating. You will find it directly toward the southeast of the chasm’s exit.

The area surrounding the Great Plateau West Chasm is littered with Yiga Clan enemies and a mini-boss, Hinox. The Great Plateau West Chasm in Zelda: TotK provides access to Kawatit Lightroot. You can travel to and activate it by traveling South from the Hylia Canyon Mine.

Chasms are part of the exploration process in Tears of the Kingdom. Each one serves a purpose and for the West Chasm, it will be of help during the side adventure where you have to locate and recover and eye then offer it to the Bargainer Statue.

This is all there is to find and do in the Great Plateau West Chasm of Zelda: TotK. Keep exploring and who knows you might find something new.