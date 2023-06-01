Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Meat For Meat Walkthrough

The Meat for Meat is a simple find-and-grab side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Many quests, including side quests, often progress the story of either the main story or of a particular character, but this quest is purely for fun and nothing else.

The quest requires you to help a chef find a cooking ingredient for him. Although this may be a mere cooking ingredient, it is pretty hard and dangerous to come by, and players often require assistance with this quest.

However, before we start talking about how to complete the Meat for Meat side quest in Zelda: TotK, we must first figure out how to start it.

How to start the Meat for Meat quest in Zelda: TotK

The Meat for Meat side quest is given to Link by Mezer, the chef at the Bedrock Bistro Restaurant in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Bedrock Bistro is located in the southern region of Eldin’s Death Mountain, adjacent to Goronbi Lake (coordinates 1756, 1548, and 0278).

Upon reaching the restaurant and talking to Mezer, he will inform you that he has lost an important cooking ingredient and requires your help to get a new one, hence starting the Meat for Meat quest.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to complete the Meat for Meat quest in Zelda: TotK

The specific ingredient Mezel needs you to find is the Marbled Rock Roast ingredient. Luckily, the ingredient isn’t that far from Bedrock Bistro, but getting to it is the easy part. The hard part is getting the ingredient back to Mezel.

To find the ingredient, you have to head just a bit north up the road leading away from the Bedrock Bistro to a cave called the West Restaurant Cave, which is just past the cart tracks.

Once you find the cave, enter and follow the linear path until you reach a pool of lava. Right before the path directly into it, there will be another short path leading upwards.

You can climb to the top using this path and then glide down the fall to reach the other side of the lava lake. This is where you can find the marbled rock roast, just lying around on the ground ready to be taken.

Next, you have to use Ultrahand to grab the rock roast and place it on the other side of the lava lake. The problem that arises now is that you yourself have no way to cross the lake.

Though you cannot directly jump across the lake, there is a way you can improvise. If you look to the left (as you are looking at the lake), you can see an elevated platform and a staircase leading up from it.

You must climb this platform and then make your way up the staircase to reach another small area. This area has a couple of fire hydrants and rockets lying around.

The fire hydrants aren’t of any use here, but the rockets will help you get across the lake. So, grab the rocket and Fuse it with your shield. Then, head back over to the edge of the lake and use the rocket to shoot Link up.

Once gaining significant height, open up your paraglider and glide to the other side of the lava lake. Now that you are on the other side, you can simply grab the rock roast and take it back to Mezer at the Bedrock Bistro.

Upon taking the rock roast to Mezer, the Meat for Meat quest will be considered complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.