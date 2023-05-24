Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Genli’s Home Cooking Walkthrough

Genli’s Home Cooking is one of many side quests you can complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as one of the rather easier ones to complete for rewards. You get the much-needed Biting Simmered Fruit by completing this side quest.

In this quest, you are going to find a specific kind of fish by exploring a different area for an NPC who loves creating new dishes. You need to locate this NPC to start this quest.

How to start Genli’s Home Cooking in Zelda: TotK

Make your way toward the Rito Village, which is surrounded by Lake Totori, to interact with Genli in Tears of the Kingdom. You will find her inside a small cabin containing several wood tables and other NPCs. Make use of these coordinates – 3641, 1820, 0184 to reach the exact location.

Your conversation with her will start Genli’s Home Cooking quest. Genli will explain her need for Staminoka Bass fish for a new dish, and you are going to find the fish for her.

How to complete Genli’s Home Cooking in Zelda: TotK

You need to travel from one part of the map to another. Make use of the Fast Travel ability to reach your desired location. So open your map, and fast travel to the Riverside Stable found in the Hyrule Field region’s southeast side of Whistling Hill.

What you need to do next is go to the water near the Riverside Stable. Here, you need to catch some Staminoka Bass in the water and return them to Genli.

You just have to interact with Genli and offer the fish to complete Genli’s Home Cooking side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.