Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – Clues To The Sky Quest Guide

Clues to the Sky is one of six quests that you have to complete for the Regional Phenomena main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. All of these quests are part of the second story mission of the game, Crisis at Hyrule Castle.

In Clues to the Sky, you need to find King Dorephan who has gone missing. That and find the location of the Land of the Sky Fish in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the Clues to the Sky quest

Clues to the Sky is a part of the Zelda: TotK main story missions. It will get appointed to you soon after completing the Broken Slate main quest.

Although King Dorephan’s location is marked on the Zelda map in Toto Lake, it is not close to his official location. Therefore, start the quest by traveling to Zora’s Domain.

Head inside the room with a Throne next to a couple of NPCs. Climb the sides of the Throne and Listen to the NPCs when the prompt appears. They will reveal the location where you can find King Dorephan.

As you listen closely, you will learn that the King is found at Lulu Lake. To reach the location, you must take the route from Ihen-a Shrine and drop down to the cave near the waterfall.

Reach the Pristine Sanctum and talk to the King sitting on his throne and get rewarded with 5x King‘s Scale.

After finding the king, return to the place where you found Sidon during the Sidon of the Zora quest at the Mipha Court and talk to him, and get assigned a task to find the Land of the Sky Fish.

This Island is found east of the Mipha Court and looks like a fish. Simply use the Recall ability to climb atop the falling rocks leading to the top where you must jump onto the Floating Scales Island (the Sky Fish Island).

Find a position where the falling rocks are aligned perfectly for you to aim your bow. Now, shoot the King’s Scale you got rewarded with after Finding King Dorephan through the aligned falling rocks to complete the Clues to the Sky Main Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.