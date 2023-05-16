Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – The Broken Slate Quest Guide

In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Regional Phenomena is one of the objectives for you to check off if you want to complete the main Crisis at Hyrule Castle quest.

The Regional Phenomena quest itself has a few objectives of its own. You start off by finding Hebra, completing the Tulin of Rito Village Quest, and then heading toward the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower.

Your next objective will be to complete The Broken Slate Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The following guide will walk you through the entire quest.

How to start The Broken Slate quest

The Broken Slate main quest in Zelda: TotK becomes available once you will travel to the Toto Lake and interact with Jiahto there. This will take place during another quest, Sidon of the Zora in the main storyline of Totk.

Jiahto informs about an incomplete Zora slate that he has discovered. The slate could help you determine the whereabouts of Princess Zelda since it contains vital info about the sky.

Your objective now will be to replace the missing contents of the Zora slate by finding the broken fragment.

How to complete The Broken Slate quest

After your talk with Jiahto, you can begin your search for the Zohra slate fragment. Luckily, you won’t have to search far for it. Step out of the cave where you started the quest and look to your right.

As you search beside the lake you will see some rocky terrain. Remove a few of the debris using your Ultrahand ability to reveal an orange glowing item.

This glowing item with the ruble is the broken Zohra slate fragment. However, as you can see it has been fully covered in dirt. You’ll need clean it first before it can be placed in the Zohra slate again.

You can do so by throwing a Splash Fruit on it, since will remove all dirt with water. You probably will have acquired a few of them already in your Tears of the Kingdom journey but if you haven’t no need to worry since they can be found close by.

Search the area near the lake close to you. You’ll find the Splash Fruits on trees growing beside it.

Once you have grabbed the Splash Fruits, open your inventory and scroll over toward it and press hold to select. Now Press A to fire the Splash Fruit onto the dirty Zora slate fragment to clean it.

Now activate your Ultrahand ability on the Zora fragment and lift it up. Now you must return to the cave where you found Jiahto. As you look to your left you will find the entire Zora slate with a missing piece in the middle.

You will place the fragment that you are carrying into this empty space to complete the slate. As soon as the Zora fragment is placed, and the slate is complete once more the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Broken Slate concludes.

You then begin another dialogue with Jiahta and then are given the Clues to the Sky quest by him. But before you continue on with it, we suggest you look toward completing the Tears of the Kingdom Restoring the Zora Armor quest.