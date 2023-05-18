Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Land Of The Sky Fish Location

The Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a floating island that resembles a fish. There is nothing to do much here except that it is a part of the main quest called “Clues to the Sky” In this quest, you must get on the Island and complete the droplet puzzle.

This quest’s biggest struggle is getting to the Land of the Sky Fish island. As it is above ground, finding a way up will be challenging. But worry not, as our Zelda TotK guide will help you to get on the Land of the Sky Fish island and complete its puzzle.

How to get to Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Land of the Sky Fish Island

Before you go to the Island, you need to complete the primary tasks of the “Clues of the Skies” quest. You will need King’s Scale in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which will be used on the droplet. You can get that by meeting King Dorephan in Pristine Sanctum on Lulu Lake waterfall.

Then, arrive at the Mipha Court at the Lanaryu Great Springs and meet Sidon of the Zora in Zelda TotK. After that, approach the Launchpad at the east edge of the Miphia Court. From here, you can spot the Island if you look above.

There are two ways to get there. The first one is to make an air balloon with Zonai Devices and use it to fly to the Land of the Sky Fish island.

Follow these steps to build an air balloon:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Take out a perforated metal plate or a wooden raft on the ground.

Then attach a balloon in the middle.

Attach two stabilizers on the opposite sides of the metal plate or raft.

Finally, install a flame emitter in the air balloon to make it fly up.

If you do not have the resources to make an air balloon, there is another way to get to the sky. You can see some rocks falling from the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda TotK to the water basin after the Launchpad.

You must arrive at the water basin and find a rock that recently fell from the Island. Get on the rock and use your Recall ability to reverse the time, and the rock will move up to the sky island the same way it fell. Once it reaches the top, get on the Land of the Fish Island.

How to solve the Droplet Puzzle in Zelda TotK

After arriving at the Land of the Sky Fish island, you will see a hollow droplet-shaped figure of green rocks floating near the Island.

Now solving the puzzle is pretty simple. Remember, we get a King’s Scale at the start; now it’s time to use it. Attach it to an arrow and shoot it at the droplet. This will solve the Droplet Puzzle in Zelda TotK.