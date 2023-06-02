Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Toto Lake Location

Lanayru region in Hyrule is hiding a lot of interesting locations, even though they aren’t supposed to be secret locations. Toto Lake in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one such location that you will find in the Lanayru region.

There is a low chance of finding these locations while exploring the map, so you should know where to find them. Finding Toto Lake in Zelda TotK also helps you get two side quests.

Where to find Toto Lake in Zelda: TotK

To get to Toto Lake, you must enter Lanayru Great Springs. It is located north of Zora’s Domain, on the cliff leading to Zora’s Domain.

The exact coordinates for Toto Lake are 3471, 9835, and 0410. To get to Toto Lake, you need to glide to the lake. Get to the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower and launch yourself from the tower. You can glide down to the cliff behind Zora’s Domain from the air.

After you have completed the quest at the lake, you can swim up the water to the lake while using Zora’s Armor. Alternatively, you can use the Ihen-a shrine fast travel point in Zelda TotK. Gliding down from the shrine will help you reach the Toto Lake in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Toto Lake Points of Interest

Toto Lake has almost no significant points of interest. To the north of Toto Lake, you can find a Korok Seed. Next, there are two NPCs you can find here, Dunma and Jihato. Toto Lake has two side quests that you can play through.

You can find both the “Clues to the Sky” and “The Broken Slate” side quests here in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.