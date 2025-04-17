Zelda: TotK – A Mystery In The Depths Walkthrough

A Mystery in the Depths is a main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that involves you unlocking one of Link’s core abilities and fighting a boss at the end to make things more interesting.

Starting this quest and completing it is not as easy as it seems. In this guide, we will help you with it by explaining each step in detail.

How to Start A Mystery in the Depths in Zelda: TotK

A mystery in the Depths quest can only be started by talking to Josha inside the Lookout Landing, right beneath where Purah is. However, you must first complete at least one Regional Phenomena (Tulin of Rito recommended) and another quest, Camera Work in the Depths.

Once you have completed both prerequisites, talk to Josha and she will give you some Brightbloom Seeds and ask you to solve the mystery by following the strange statues in the depths.

Follow The Statues in the Depths

The closest lightroot to the first statue in the depths is the Iayusus Lightroot. If you have already unlocked it, fast-travel to its location to locate the first statue.

The statue will be facing south. Follow the directions of the statues South while avoiding or conquering the enemies’ camps in your path. Make sure to light up your path with the help of Brightbloom seeds that Josha gave you.

FYI You can simply throw the brightbloom seeds by hand to avoid wasting the precious arrows.

The next lightroot in your path will be Nihcayam Lightroot. Activate it to unlock another fast travel point. Keep going south until you reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine.

Unlock the Autobuild Ability and Defeat Master Kohga

Once you reach the Great Abandoned Central Mine, you will notice a lot of constructs there. Talk to the steward construct to unlock the Autobuild ability. With this ability, you can autobuild any construct that you have previously crafted with Ultrahand.

The constructs will ask you to demonstrate your ability by fixing a vehicle. Once you do so, Master Koga will appear on a machine construct of his own.

Defeating Master Kohga is not that simple during this battle. He will change his vehicle multiple times during this fight. The best way to survive this fight is by using Keese Eyeballs with your arrows, or you can climb the vehicle to surprise Master Kohga.

Beware of his attacks from the sides, and make sure to replenish your health with the help of our cooking guide. Once Master Kohga is defeated, he will run away, leaving behind a Schema Stone.

FYI Schema Stones are used to store constructs that you can autobuild later.

Return to Josha

Once you defeat Master Kohga, fast-travel to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and talk to Josha once more, she will give you another schema stone and ask you to fix the hot air balloon for Robbie.

Go outside and use your autobuild ability to fix the hot air balloon. This will allow Robbie to return to Hateno Village, and you can go to his lab to get upgrades for your Purah Pad.

With this, the A Mystery in the Depths quest will come to an end.

A Mystery in the Depths Quest Rewards