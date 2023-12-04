How To Get Uranium In Starfield

Uranium is among those resources in Starfield that you will come across easily on different planets during your playthrough. Uranium (U) is labeled as Inorganic, and there are several ways that you can use to get uranium.

The first is farming this particular resource, and the second is simply purchasing it from various vendors. Once you can gather Uranium, you can use it to craft Weapon mods and aid items.

How to farm Uranium in Starfield

You can farm Uranium on many planets, so start simply by scanning the planets. After identifying the Uranium resource, you can explore that planet’s area and check the areas where Uranium is present. Then, you must use weapons such as the Cutter to extract Uranium.

If you can find large uranium reserves on any planet, you can set up an Outpost and deploy heavy extraction machinery. This way, you can mine the Uranium and store it in your ship storage, Storage units, etc.

It is a reliable way of farming uranium, and you will get an endless supply by visiting each of your outposts.

Planets with Uranium (U) Reserves

You must scan the planets first and then take your time mining Uranium in Starfield. That being said, you will find all the planets listed below, which will have some resources, including Uranium:

System Planet Porrima Porrima IV-d Bohr Bohr IV Alpha Marae Alpha Marae I, Alpha Marae III-d Alpha Ternion Ternion II Muphrid Muphrid I, Muphrid II, Muphrid III, Muphrid VII-b, Muphrid VIII-a Hawking Hawking III Syrma Syrma I, Syrma II, Syrma V, Syrma VI-c Guniibuu Guniibuu III, Guniibuu IV Valo Polvo Jaffa Jaffa I, Jaff II-a, Jaffa IV, Jaffa III Altair Altair I, Altair II Bel Bel II-a Sirius Sirius II, Sirius II-a Serpentis Serpentis I, Serpentis VI-a Andromas Andromas I Shoza Shoza I, Shoza II-a, Shoza VIII-d Kumasi Kumasi II, Kumasi VI Kryx Max, Neebas Gamma Vulpes Gamma Vulpes II-a, Gamma Vulpes IV-a Zelazny Zelazny V, Zelazny VII-d, Zelazny VIII-c Hyla Hyla I, Hyla VIII-d Feynman Feynman I, Feynman II, Feynman III, Feynman VII-b Newton Newton II. Newton III Indum Indum I, Indum II Schrodinger Schrodinger II, Schrodinger V, Schrodinger VIII-a Denebola Denebola II-a, Denebola I-b Arcturus Okoro, Alpha Maal Maal VI-a Shoza Shoza III Heisenberg Heisenberg II, Heisenberg V Verne Verne I, Verne III, Verne IV, Verne V, Verne VII-d Alpha Centauri Hawley, Zamka, Voss Heinlein Heinlein II, Heinlein III Huygens Huygens II, Huygens VII-a, Huygens VI-a, Huygens VII-b Bardeen Bardeen I, Bardeen II, Bardeen V-b, Bardeen V-d Bara Bara II, Bara VII-d Eridani Eridani VIII-c, Eridani VIII-d Delta Pavonis Ampere Groombridge Groombridge I, Groombridge III, Groombridge VIII-d Algorab Algorab I, Algorab III-a Moloch Moloch I, Moloch VI-b Khayyam Khayyam II Rutherford Rutherford IV-d, Rutherford V-b, Rutherford VI-a Beta Ternion Beta Ternion II

How to Buy Uranium

You can also purchase Uranium from many Vendors in Starfield by spending 14 Credits. You can visit the NPC vendors after resting to buy it again. The following vendors will have Uranium in their inventory, and you can check the resource section to buy it.

If you are not having any luck with the vendors, another hack will get you that Uranium. You must open the console command and type the following command:

player.additem 00005589 1

Once you add this command and hit enter, you will receive a notification on the top right section of your screen stating that Uranium has been added to your inventory. The 00005589 is the uranium item ID.

Uranium Uses

After you finally get your hands on some Uranium (U), you can use it to craft exotic components such as the Nuclear Fuel Rod.

Moreover, you can also use Uranium for your research projects, including Magazine and Battery Mods 2. This will allow you to further evolve your skills in Weapon Engineering (Rank 3).

Moving onto the Weapon Mods, Uranium can craft two weapon mods: the Glow Sights and the Depleted Uranium Rounds. Adding these mods to your weapons will boost their stats, allowing you to dominate your fights in Starfield.

Lastly, if you have some spare Uranium lying around in your inventory, then you can use it for crafting Aid items such as S.T.E.V.E. You can use it to slow down time significantly and also increase Ranged Damage and Weapon Accuracy for 10 sec each in Starfield.