How To Craft Weapons And Armor Mods In Starfield

Weapons are a great source of dealing damage to the enemies in Starfield, but you need to learn how to craft their mods. For that, you can use the help of Starfield’s various Workbenches. There are many types of workbenches, but here we will talk about the Weapon Workbenches. It is a great way to craft weapons and armor in Starfield. You can also use the same to mod weapons in various ways.

How to use Weapon Workbench to craft weapons and armor in Starfield

To craft Weapon and armor mods in Starfield, you must go to the Weapon Workbench. For that, you need to travel to the “Jemison“ planet. Once there, travel to the place called “The Lodge.” After getting inside, you must take a door on your right leading to the basement.

After interacting with the Weapon Workbench, you can find a list of weapons, which you can modify by pressing the “A key.” However, to confirm the mods, press the “A Key“ again.

Furthermore, press “A” to install the mod once you have confirmed the mod. Each Starfield weapon mod has a specific item requirement that is required to craft them, and all of them are explained in detail below:

Jump To:

Barrel Mods

In Starfield, to craft Barrel mods for your weapon, you need to have the things listed below:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Mod Effect Requirement Long Barrel “Increases Accuracy, Recoil Control, and Range at the cost of Aim Down Sight speed.” 1x Barrel Mods 1x Sealant 1x Iron. Magnetic Rails “Increases Accuracy, Recoil Control, and Range at the cost of Aim Down Sight speed.” 1x Barrel Mods 2x Cobalt 1x Lubricant 1x Supercooled Magnet. Short Barrel “Increases the Rate of Fire and Damage at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed.” 1x Barrel Mods 1x Iron 1x Nickel. Stabilizing Barrel “Increases Aim Down Sight speed at the cost of Accuracy and Recoil Control.” 1x Barrel Mods 2x Tungsten 2x Nickel 1x Lubricant. Tech Barrel “Specialized, mag-assisted barrels vastly increase Accuracy in addition to Recoil control at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed while standing still.” 1x Barrel Mods 1x Sealant 1x Iron. Tech Barrel “Standard issue barrel.” 1x Barrel Mods 1x Sealant 2x Iron 2x Nickel.

Magazine Mods

To install Magazine Mods in your weapon, you need to have specific items listed below:

Mod Effect Requirement Drum Magazine “Vastly increases Ammo Capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 3x Lead 2x Titanium 2x Adhesive. Flechette Drum Magazine “Vastly increases Ammo Capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 3x Lead 2x Titanium 2x Adhesive. Flechette Large Magazine “Vastly increases Ammo Capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 2x Sealant 2x Lead 2x Tungsten. Flechette Tactical Magazine “Increases Ammo capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 1x Sealant 1x Lead. Large Magazine “Lighter mag that vastly increases Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 2x Sealant 2x Lead 2x Tungsten. Medium Magazine “Increases Ammo capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 1x Sealant 3x Lead 2x Tungsten. Small Magazine “Medium-sized magazine for decent ammo capacity and weight.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 1x Sealant 1x Lead 1x Tungsten. Standard Flechette Magazine “Increases Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed at the cost of Ammo Capacity.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 1x Lead 1x Tungsten. Standard Magazine “Standard issue magazine.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 1x Lead 1x Tungsten. Tactical Magazine “Standard issue magazine.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mods 1x Lead 1x Sealant.

Grip Mods

You can install all the Grip Mods in your Starfield weapon listed below.

Mod Effect Requirement Ergonomic Grip “A comfortable grip that helps increase Accuracy and Aim Down Sights speed.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 2x Aluminum 1x Adhesive. Shielded Tool Grip “A comfortable grip that helps increase Accuracy and Aim Down Sights speed.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 2x Adhesive 2x Tungsten. Tactical Grip “A shielded grip to vastly increase Recoil Control at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed. Slightly increases long-range Accuracy.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 1x Sealant 1x Titanium. Folding Grip “A lighter grip that increases Aim Down Sight speed, Reload speed, and Stability.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 2x Aluminum 2x Titanium. Stabilizing Stock “Specialized, mag-assisted grips vastly increase Accuracy and Recoil control at the cost of Aim Down Sights speed while standing still.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 3x Adhesive 2x Neodymium 2x Polymer.

Stock Mods

The Stock Mods that Starfield offers to install in your weapon are listed below:

Mod Effect Requirement Stock “A full stock for better Recoil management.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 2x Aluminum 1x Sealant. Tactical Folding Stock “A full stock for better Recoil management.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Sealant 1x Titanium. Tactical Stock “Lighter folding stock for quicker Aim Down Sights speed and Stability.” 1x Grip and Stock Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Sealant 1x Titanium.

Optic Mods

You can install all the Optic Mods in your weapon listed below.

Mod Effect Requirement Focal Lens “Specialized lenses vastly increase accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 1x Sealant 1x Tungsten 1x Argon. Glow Sights “Specialized lenses vastly increase accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Uranium. Iron Sights “Marks enemies while Aiming and greatly increases Accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Nickel. Long Scope “Standard issue iron sights.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 3x Adhesive 3x Europium 2x Zero Wire. Recon Laser Sight “Long scope for 6x magnified view.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 2x Adhesive 3x Vanadium 2x Palladium 2x Zero Wire. Red Dot Sight “Marks enemies while Aiming and greatly increases Accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 2x Adhesive 3x Vanadium 2x Palladium 2x Zero Wire. Reflex Sight “Standard red dot sight for better target acquisition.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Adhesive. Short Scope Sight “Reflex sights for quicker target acquisition and visibility.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 2x Titanium 1x Adhesive.

Laser Mods

The Laser Mods that Starfield offers to install in your weapon are listed below:

Mod Effect Requirement Foregrip with Laser Sight “Laser Sight attachment to help with target acquisition and increase Accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Neon 1x Helium-3. Foregrip with Recon Laser Sight “Laser Sight attachment to help with target acquisition and increase Accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 2x Adhesive 3x Vanadium 2X Palladium 2x Zero Wire. Laser Sight “Marks enemies while Aiming and greatly increases Accuracy.” 1x Optic and Laser Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Neon 1x Helium-3.

Muzzle Mods

You can install all the Muzzle Mods in your weapon listed below.

Mod Effect Requirement Choke “Muzzle device specially designed to reduce shotgun spread.” 1x Muzzle Mods 1x Sealant 2x Titanium 3x Tungsten. Compensator “Muzzle device specially designed to reduce shotgun spread.” 1x Muzzle Mods 1x Aluminum 1x Nickel. Double Barrel Muzzle “Increases Stability and Hip-Fire accuracy at the cost of long-range Accuracy.” 1x Muzzle Mods 3x Titanium 2x Adhesive 3x Tungsten 3x Polymer 2x Ytterbium. Focus Nozzle “Changes rounds fired to go through a two-barreled attachment for different spread shots.” 1x Muzzle Mods 2x Titanium 3x Tantalum 2x Polymer 1x Zero Wire. Muzzle Brake “Increases Damage, Headshot Damage, and Range.” 1x Muzzle Mods 2x Sealant 2x Titanium 3x Tungsten. Shock Charge Band “Increases long-range Accuracy and Stability at the cost of Hip-Fire Accuracy.” 1x Muzzle Mods 4x Titanium 2x Adhesive 1x Polymer 2x Ytterbium. Short Suppressor “Electrified device that attaches an electric burst of energy to rounds passed through it.” 1x Muzzle Mods 2x Sealant 1x Tungsten 2x Tantalum. Stealth Laser “Vastly reduces acoustic intensity while increasing Accuracy at the cost of Range.” 1x Muzzle Mods 2x Titanium 3x Tantalum 3x Caesium 1x Zero Wire. Suppressor “Reduces the visibility and acoustic intensity of lasers.” 1x Muzzle Mods 2x Tungsten 3x Tantalum 2x Polymer.

Battery Mods

In Starfield, to craft Battery mods in your weapon, you need to have the things listed below:

Mod Effect Requirement Large Battery “Increases Ammo capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 2x Sealant 2x Tungsten 2x Lithium. Small Battery “Increases Ammo capacity at the cost of Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 1x Sealant 1x Tungsten 1x Cobalt. Standard Battery “Increases Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed at the cost of Ammo Capacity.” 1x Tungsten 1x Cobalt. Tactical Battery “Standard issue magazine.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 1x Sealant 1x Lithium. Annihilator Rounds “Lighter mag that vastly increases Aim Down Sight speed and Reload speed.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Lead 3x Adhesive 4x Toxin 2x Hypercatalyst. Armor-Piercing Rounds “Rounds Built using depleted Uranium can penetrate any armor.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 4x Lead 2x Adhesive 3x Tungsten. Depleted Uranium “More powerful casing can penetrate even the sturdiest armors.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 2x Sealant 3x Lead 3x Uranium. Explosive Rounds “Potent rounds that can pass through multiple enemies.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Lead. Flechette Rounds “Rounds that explode on contact with a surface.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 2x Lead 2x Adhesive 2x Antimony. Gut Buster Rounds “Multiple razor-edged rounds that slice through unarmed targets and cause a bleeding effect.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Lead 3x Adhesive 2x Veryl. Penetrator Rounds “Nasty rounds that, upon firing into an enemy, explode out the back into a burst of shrapnel.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Lead 3x Adhesive 4x Antimony. Standard Explosive Rounds “Single, large projectiles that can be fired much further and do more damage.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod Lead x1 Tungsten x1. Standard Whitehot Rounds “Standard issue magazine.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 1x Lead 1x Tungsten. Whitehot Rounds “Standard chemically-tipped rounds that burn on contact.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 1x Aluminum 1x Iron 1x Solvent. EM-Charged Shot “Chemically-tipped rounds that burn on contact.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Cobalt 1x Isocentered Magnet 2x Polymer. Slug Shots “EM-charged ballistic rounds, typically non-lethal.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 2x Lead 2x Copper 1x Polymer. Electromagnetic Beams “Electromagnetic rounds that can knockout living creatures and disable robotic units for a time.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 2x Adhesive 3x Beryllium 1x Isocentered Magnet. Ignition Beams “Lasers do more damage, and now burn enemies.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Adhesive 1x Positron Battery 2x Ytterbium 2x Zero Wire. Hornet Nest “Lasers do more damage and now burn enemies.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 3x Lead 3x Adhesive 3x Tetrafluorides. Tesla Pylons “Explosive rounds explode downwards into a cluster of mini-explosions.” 1x Magazine and Battery Mod 2x Adhesive 1x Tau Grade Rheostat 2x Zero Wire.

Internal Mods

You can install all the Internal Mods in your weapon listed below.

Mod Effect Requirement Amplifier “Amplifies power output, increasing damage.” 3x Adhesive 3x Tantalum 1x Isocentered Magnet 1x Zero Wire. Bullet Hose “Amplifies power output, increasing damage.” 3x Titanium 4x Adhesive 2x Platinum 2x Monopropellant 2x Zero Wire. Hair Trigger “Internal module that increases accuracy, range, rate of fire, and tracer frequency.” 3x Adhesive 2x Iridium 3x Platinum 1x Zero Wire. High Password “Installs a lighter trigger pull for increased Fire Rate.” 4x Titanium 3x Adhesive 3x Tantalum 1x Isocentered Magnet. High Velocity “Increases Damage done.” 2x Titanium 3x Adhesive 3x Platinum 1x Monopropellant. Overclocked “Internal module that increases accuracy and range.” 3x Titanium 4x Europium 2x Ytterbium 2x Zero Wire. Precision Tuning “Increases Rate of Fire.” 2x Adhesive 1x Tungsten 2x Iridium 1x Zero Wire.

Receiver Mods

In Starfield, to craft Receiver mods in your weapon, you need to have the things listed below: