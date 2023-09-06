Starfield Rare And Unique Ship Vendors Locations

Starfield will offer you a vast galaxy and many systems to discover. You can visit different planets, but you will need the best ships to get to these places. You can find rare and unique ship vendors in Starfield at different locations if you explore other systems and the planets within them.

Once you spot the NPC ship vendor, who will mostly be a ship services technician, you can interact with him. This way, you can view all the ship’s options priced at these locations. You can easily purchase the ships from here and continue your journey in Starfield if you have the required amount.

In many cases, you may experience some difficulty finding these ship vendors, so worry not, as I will address all the locations where you can find these rare and unique ship vendors in this Starfield guide.

All Rare and Unique Ship Vendors in Starfield

You will be able to discover the Rare and Unique Ship Vendors at the following locations in Starfield:

Remember that some of these locations can also be found in one system, and some ships present here can be found for sale at different locations. However, you should visit each of the locations and check the ships present at them because this way, you will be able to determine the best choice for yourself in Starfield.

Akila City

To get to Akila City, you must go directly to the Cheyenne System in Starfield. Once in that system, you can select the planet present in the second orbital ring and set your course for Akila City.

Then, you can move around that city area until you reach the Ship Services Vendor next in Starfield. It should be pretty easy to spot, so go inside and interact with the NPC character (Ship Services Technician) in Starfield.

Now, you will be presented with three options. The first will be related to ship repairs; the second will be for viewing and modifying your ships. The third one will be associated with seeing the technician’s ship for sale in Starfield. Select the third option, and by doing that, you will be presented with the following eight ships:

Ship Name Value Watchdog II 140643 Ranger II 181139 Wagontrain II 244160 Dullahan 257972 Thresher III 142323 Big Rig II 215865 Responder II 98692 Stronghold 333257

Cydonia

To reach the following Rare and Unique Ship Vendor’s location in Starfield, you must make your way to the Sol System. Next, you can select Mars and the Cydonia city once you reach the Mining Colony of Cydonia. You can then head west from that location, and after a short distance, you will get the Ship Services Vendor there.

The Ship Services Technician will be present outside the shop. You can go to him and talk to him in Starfield. You will have the same options to inspect and modify your ship. As usual, select the third option to check his ships for sale in Starfield. These will include the following seven ships:

Ship Name Value Responder II 98692 Voyager 302012 Privateer II 175032 Polis 263107 Vindicator II 264969 Mustang II 102840 Marathon 132804

Neon City

Neon City is an important city you will come across during your playthrough of the Vol II System. You must select the Vol II Alpha planet and travel to Neon City there. After locating the Ship Services shop in Starfield, you can go inside and meet with the Ship Services Technician, who will be at the desk.

Scroll through the options and go with the third option to check the ships available for sale in this area. This way, you will be able to view all of the ships for sale, which will include the following:

Ship Name Value Ecliptic Bayonet 76054 Responder II 78692 Falcon II 154641 Raptor II 101815 Wendigo II 125680 Mako II 131687 Vista 305786 Carry ALL II 213780 War Horse 110755

New Atlantis

This is one of the most common cities you will be visiting in Starfield and can be found in the Alpha Centauri System. Select the planet Jemison and choose the New Atlantis marker next.

After reaching this area, you can spot the ship services stall on the right side, so make your way towards it and meet with the Ship services technician there. During your conversation, select the third option to view the available ships in Starfield. These will include:

Ship Name Value Wanderwell 71186 Rambler II 82955 Galileo III 198731 Mule II 110395 Vindicator 223924 Sparrow II 108904 Trebuchet 166560 Nimitz 201963 Shieldbreaker 232737

Paradiso

You must visit the Paradiso area, for which you must travel to the Porrima System in Starfield. In this system, you need to select the Porrima II planet and then choose the marker for this specific area next.

You will find the Ship Services Technician in Starfield on your right side with his back towards you. He should be easy to spot next to the cargo, so talk to this NPC character. Select the option to check the ships that he has for sale, and it will include the following options:

Ship Name Value Sunsail II 186843 Carry ALL II 213780 Rambler II 82955 Renegade 270062 Abyss Trekker 304446 Crimson Fleet Haunt 60254

New Homestead

You can also revisit the Sol System and, this time, select the planet Saturn in Starfield. This way, you can choose one of its moons labeled Titan and then select the marker at the New Homestead location to travel there.

Once you get there, you can spot the Ship Vendor situated there, so approach him next. You can check the Starfield ships he has for sale there, which will include the following options:

Ship Name Value Discovery 43348 Autobahn 284899 Roanoke II 224876 Conqueror II 291560 Trebuchet II 166560 Venture II 219031 Narcissus 166036 Vagabond 85745

Hopetown

In search of Rare and Unique Ship Vendor locations in Starfield, you will also come across the Hopetown location, which will bring you to the Valo System. After entering the system, you can choose the Polvo planet.

After entering the Hopetown location, you can go to the Hope Tech plaza, where you will find a shop on the right side labeled Sales. You will find an NPC vendor there, Inaya Rehman, so talk to her.

You will be presented with many options during your conversation, so choose the second one, “Let me see what ships you’re selling” in Starfield. This way, you will be able to view all the ships that are available for purchase at this location.

Ship Name Value Star Semi 251190 Spacetruk 209134 Lil Muv 95107 Big Rig 172012 Pik Up 110204 Watchdog II 80279 Silent Runner 351135 Star Semi 251190

Eleos Retreat

To find the Unique Ship Vendors at other locations, go to the IXYLL System next in Starfield. You have to choose the Ixyll II planet and then select the point with the coordinates for Eleos Retreat’s location.

After venturing to this area, you will find a bunker, which the Ship Services labeled on top of the door. Enter it and proceed to meet with the Ship services technician there. You can then see what ships he has for sale in Starfield.

Ship Name Value Dragonfire II 306779 Warhammer II 207916 Sunsail II 186843 Zumwalt II 190699 Responder II 98692 Pterosaur III 198891 Wanderlust 137520

Deimos Staryard

The following prime location for finding rare Ship Vendors would be the Diemos Staryard in Starfield. To get here, visit the Sol System first and then go to Mars.

After arriving at this location, you must head toward Deimos and meet with Nikau Henderson there. During your conversation, you can select the first option to see the ships they have for sale in Starfield. They will include the following ship options:

Ship Name Value Thresher 63252 Longsword II 116455 Polis 263107 Bireme II 191231 Hoplite II 151566 Celestial 150006 Phalanx 171928 Aegis 172536

Gagarin City

The Gagarin City also offers a Rare Ship vendor in Starfield. However, you must travel to the Alpha Centauri System and visit the planet Gagarin to get to this location.

Once you get here, you can find the shipping vendor on your right side next to a machine displaying the sign Tade Authority in Starfield. Talk to him and then choose the third option to see the ships available for sale in this area.

Ship Name Value Hoplite II 151566 Vindicator 223924 Warhammer II 207916 Slipstream II 220669 Phalanx II 171928 Discovery 43348 Murasame 208254

Crimson Fleet Base

If you venture to the Kryx System and then visit the Key marker, you will reach the Crimson Fleet Base area in Starfield. Make your way to the Reckoner’s Core place, and then take an immediate right.

This way, you will see the Ship Services shop, run by an NPC vendor named Jazz. Speak to her and ask her first to help you with ship services. Then, choose to view the ships they have for sale in Starfield.

Ship Name Value Crimson Fleet Reaper II 162548 Crimson Fleet Wight II 339220 Crimson Fit Banshee II 233542 Crimson Fleet Haunt II 108820 Crimson Fleet Ghost III 147807

Stroud Eklund

The Stroud Eklund is another location where I discovered the Unique Ship vendors in Starfield. To get here, travel to the Narion System and head to the Stroud Eklund area next.

After reaching this place, head straight, and after a while, you will see the NPC vendor named Havershaw seated behind a desk. Interact with him and select the first option to view the ships they have for sale in Starfield. These will include the following options: