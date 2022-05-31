How To Fix Sniper Elite 5 Black Screen After Launch

There may be times when you face a black screen after launching Sniper Elite 5. You might think that the game is still loading before eventually hard-quitting (Alt+F4) and launching the game again.

The black-screen issue is being faced by a number of players and while it should be fixed in a future update, you could find a fix yourself in the meanwhile. The following guide will show you how to remove the black screen in Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 Black-Screen Fix

There are several reasons why you are seeing a black screen after launching Sniper Elite 5. The problem could be because of an outdated graphics card driver, a corrupted game file, an outdated game version, or a graphics setting that goes against your system capabilities.

Below are some quick checkups that you can do to see what exactly is causing your black-screen issue in Sniper Elite 5.

Update Sniper Elite 5

While your game should be automatically updating itself, it pays to see yourself if you are running the latest version.

Log into your Steam client and select Sniper Elite 5 from your library. Confirm if the game has a pending update or not. If there is, you are strongly advised to update the game before jumping in to stop the Nazi war machine.

Update GPU Drivers

To be honest, not having the latest graphics card drivers matter less these days as long as you are not running drivers from several years back. Still, it doesn’t hurt to keep your GPU drivers updated.

Update DirectX

An old DirectX version or missing DirectX files can sometimes make it difficult to run games. You should always keep your DirectX updated.

Go to this Microsoft page to get the DirectX End-User Runtime Web Installer for your system. Next, manually install or upgrade the DirectX version. After that, restart your computer and launch Sniper Elite 5 to confirm if the black screen has been fixed.

Disable Overlay Applications

There could be applications running in the background that are causing a black screen to appear every time you launch Sniper Elite 5. This sometimes happens with other games as well. Hence, you should check and disable any troubling background applications before launching the game.

Log into your Steam client and right-click Sniper Elite 5 in your library to open properties. No go into the General tab and disable the “Enable Steam Overlay” option. Launch Sniper Elite 5 to see if disabling the Steam overly has fixed your black screen.

There are also other third-party overlays that you can consider disabling. If you are using Discord, disable its overlay from its Overly settings. If you are using an Nvidia graphics card, open up your Nvidia GeForce Experience settings and disable the in-game overlay.

Verify Game Files and Repair

It is not uncommon for a game to become corrupted. These corrupted or lost files can be fixed by running a repair on Steam.

Log into your Steam client and right-click Sniper Elite 5 in your library to open properties. Head into the Local Files tab and select “Verify Integrity of Game File” to run a diagnostics. If there are corrupted or missing files, they will be fixed.

Lower Graphics Settings

It is possible that your system does not meet the minimum requirements to run Sniper Elite 5. You could still be using higher graphics settings which are causing the black screen to appear at launch.

You can confirm that by simply decreasing your graphical setting once you are able to start the game. Go into the in-game settings and disable cumbersome graphics options such as V-Sync, Shadows, Anti-Aliasing, and such.